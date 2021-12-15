  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
FreightWaves TVGreat Quarter, Guys podcast

Should you wind down operations in a hot market? — Great Quarter, Guys

And when is the right time to scale back?

Tuesday, December 14, 2021
1 minute read

This episode is brought to you by DDC FPO. Best known for freight billing, DDC is a business process outsourcing provider that specializes in freight. Now offering customs brokerage processing, discover how DDC can help you clear customs faster at ddcfpo.com.

On this episode of Great Quarter, Guys, Tony Mulvey and Anthony Smith continue the discussion around Central Freight Lines’ decision to cease operations. 

They talk about why a large business would decide to shut its doors during such a favorable time in the freight markets and if the decision was bigger than just operating conditions. 

They also discuss a bullish outlook on the LTL sector despite this huge bankruptcy news. 

You can find more Great Quarter, Guys episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Tags
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

