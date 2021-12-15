Should you wind down operations in a hot market? — Great Quarter, Guys

This episode is brought to you by DDC FPO. Best known for freight billing, DDC is a business process outsourcing provider that specializes in freight. Now offering customs brokerage processing, discover how DDC can help you clear customs faster at ddcfpo.com.

On this episode of Great Quarter, Guys, Tony Mulvey and Anthony Smith continue the discussion around Central Freight Lines’ decision to cease operations.

They talk about why a large business would decide to shut its doors during such a favorable time in the freight markets and if the decision was bigger than just operating conditions.

They also discuss a bullish outlook on the LTL sector despite this huge bankruptcy news.



