Sick leave agreement between CSX and railroad signalmen ratified

Agreement covers approximately 200 employees

Joanna Marsh
CSX and a division of the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen now have a ratified sick leave agreement. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

CSX and another division of union members with the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen have ratified a sick leave agreement.

This agreement covers approximately 200 employees working on CSX’s Louisville & Nashville (L&N) property.

Earlier this month, CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) said that a sick leave agreement at the Seaboard Coast Line (SCL) property for BRS had been ratified. The agreement covered nearly 400 employees.

“We greatly value our employees represented by the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen for their contributions to running a safe, reliable railroad,” CSX President and CEO Joe Hinrichs said in a Wednesday news release. “We’re committed to improving the employee experience at CSX, and paid sick leave is one way we’re continuing to create a work environment that prioritizes employee welfare.”

CSX also said it reached sick leave agreements with other unions, including the Brotherhood of Railway Carmen; International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers-Transportation Division; International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers; National Conference of Firemen and Oilers; and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. 

“We’re glad to see continued progress as more of our hard-working members obtain the paid sick leave benefits that BRS has pursued since the conclusion of national agreements in December 2022,” L&N General Chairman Andy Webb said.


  1. Stephen webster

    This should happen for all workers in transportation like non profit and health care workers pushed for in Canada.a min a 10 paid sick days a year if needed.

