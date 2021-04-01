Silver linings of retail — Point of Sale

COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdowns upended the retail landscape, but Simeon Siegel, managing director and senior analyst at BMO Markets, believes there are many silver linings. He breaks them down on this episode of Point of Sale.

When the pandemic hit, Siegel says retailers were faced with an environment of zero revenue and optional costs. This gave massive companies the ability to do something only startups are typically capable of: pivoting.

Andrew Cox and Siegel discuss a wide range of topics, including port congestion and inventory levels, new fulfillment methods, consumer retraining, and how pirates don’t like to hunt for treasure.



