Silver linings of retail — Point of Sale

Why change is a good thing for retailers

Thursday, April 1, 2021
0 26 Less than a minute

COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdowns upended the retail landscape, but Simeon Siegel, managing director and senior analyst at BMO Markets, believes there are many silver linings. He breaks them down on this episode of Point of Sale.

When the pandemic hit, Siegel says retailers were faced with an environment of zero revenue and optional costs. This gave massive companies the ability to do something only startups are typically capable of: pivoting.

Andrew Cox and Siegel discuss a wide range of topics, including port congestion and inventory levels, new fulfillment methods, consumer retraining, and how pirates don’t like to hunt for treasure.

Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

