SkyWater buys Austin chip factory

SkyWater Technology has successfully completed the acquisition of Infineon Technologies’ former semiconductor fabrication plant in Austin, Texas for $93 million, marking a significant milestone in the company’s strategy to boost its manufacturing capabilities. Closing this deal positions SkyWater to expand its production capacity to meet the increasing demand for domestically produced semiconductors in the United States, which has become a critical area of focus for the U.S. government’s efforts to secure supply chains.

SkyWater Technology, founded in 2017 and based in Bloomington, Minnesota, is recognized as the only U.S.-owned pure-play silicon foundry, providing essential engineering and fabrication services across various sectors including consumer electronics, industrial, military and defense, and automotive industries. The company is well-regarded for its use of 90-nanometer process technology on equipment capable of handling 200-millimeter wafers, and it has garnered a reputation as a Department of Defense-accredited Trusted supplier, underscoring its strategic importance in supporting national security interests.

In its quest for expansion, SkyWater has been proactive in strengthening its manufacturing footprint. In early 2021, the company repurposed a facility at NeoCity, Florida, with plans to continue growing its domestic foundry capabilities. This latest acquisition of the Austin plant is a part of their broader vision to increase capacity at both advanced and foundational semiconductor nodes.

Financially, SkyWater has faced some challenges, as highlighted in its first quarter 2025 results. The company reported a total revenue of $61.3 million, a slight decline compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. ATS development revenue saw a 12% drop quarter-over-quarter, which was attributed to government budget delays affecting funding timelines. However, the company experienced robust demand in its Wafer Services, driven by new products like the ThermaView platform with significant sales to top U.S. defense contractors. Despite the decline in total revenue, SkyWater’s gross profit increased by 10% year-over-year.