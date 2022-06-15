Small Fleet recap: Trucker Tools utilizing SONAR for rate visibility

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Small Fleet & Owner-Operator Summit on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: SONAR announcement with Trucker Tools’ Prasad Gollapalli.

DETAILS: Using SONAR’s TRAC data, Trucker Tools is making it easier for smaller owner-operators to make better decisions in order to grow their businesses without the hassle of negotiating with brokers.

BIO: Gollapalli is the founder, strategic adviser and CCO of Trucker Tools. He has nearly 20 years of experience in management and product strategy with trucking and shipping software companies.

KEY QUOTES FROM GOLLAPALLI:

“What we have seen is people using historical rates for current rates, and we know that has never been a good prediction. What SONAR has created is those live rates, today’s rates. That helps the small carriers especially when trying to pick a load.”

“Today, we have over 2 million truckers on our platform, over 250,000 small carriers, so we are really putting this information in front of the right audience.”