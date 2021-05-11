So you want to start a freight brokerage — Put That Coffee Down

PTCD is sponsored by Surge Transportation. Surge Transportation is the fastest growing 3PL in the logistics space today. Based in Chicago and Jacksonville, they offer unrestricted access to almost all accounts, limitless territory, and a chance to be a key player in a growing company. To find out more email jobs@surgetransportation.com.

Entrepreneurship isn’t easy and it definitely doesn’t bear fruit quickly. On this episode of Put That Coffee Down, Kevin HIll and co-host Richie Daigle explain why it is so hard to get a new business off the ground.

They welcome Shay Dixon, co-founder and CEO of Allegiant Logistics, to discuss what it is like to start a brokerage from scratch.

Dixon explains her reasoning behind founding Allegiant and some of the struggles she has encountered along her journey. She also talks about what it takes to be a business entrepreneur and her favorite and least favorite parts of owning Allegiant.



You can find more Put That Coffee Down episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.