FreightWaves TVNewsPut That Coffee Down

So you want to start a freight brokerage — Put That Coffee Down

What it takes to launch one and stay successful

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, May 11, 2021
PTCD is sponsored by Surge Transportation. Surge Transportation is the fastest growing 3PL in the logistics space today.  Based in Chicago and Jacksonville, they offer unrestricted access to almost all accounts, limitless territory, and a chance to be a key player in a growing company.  To find out more email jobs@surgetransportation.com.

Entrepreneurship isn’t easy and it definitely doesn’t bear fruit quickly. On this episode of Put That Coffee Down, Kevin HIll and co-host Richie Daigle explain why it is so hard to get a new business off the ground. 

They welcome Shay Dixon, co-founder and CEO of Allegiant Logistics, to discuss what it is like to start a brokerage from scratch. 

Dixon explains her reasoning behind founding Allegiant and some of the struggles she has encountered along her journey. She also talks about what it takes to be a business entrepreneur and her favorite and least favorite parts of owning Allegiant. 

You can find more Put That Coffee Down episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

