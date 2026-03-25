SONAR and Prodensus Partner to Help Freight Brokers Win More Business, Before the Competition Even Responds

New integration puts real-time market intelligence directly into the hands of reps processing freight RFPs, cutting response time from hours to minutes.

In freight sales, five minutes can be the difference between winning a contract and losing it to a faster competitor. A new strategic partnership between Prodensus and SONAR is designed to close that window entirely.

Prodensus, whose AI platform cleans and processes freight RFPs in any format in under five minutes, has integrated SONAR’s real-time spot rates, contract rates and lane score data directly into rep workflows, eliminating the back-and-forth between systems that has long cost logistics providers both time and revenue.

For freight brokers, the practical impact is immediate: every RFP that flows through Prodensus now arrives pre-loaded with the market context needed to price confidently and respond decisively.