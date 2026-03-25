SONAR and Prodensus Partner to Help Freight Brokers Win More Business, Before the Competition Even Responds

New integration puts real-time market intelligence directly into the hands of reps processing freight RFPs, cutting response time from hours to minutes.
In freight sales, five minutes can be the difference between winning a contract and losing it to a faster competitor. A new strategic partnership between Prodensus and SONAR is designed to close that window entirely.
Prodensus, whose AI platform cleans and processes freight RFPs in any format in under five minutes, has integrated SONAR’s real-time spot rates, contract rates and lane score data directly into rep workflows, eliminating the back-and-forth between systems that has long cost logistics providers both time and revenue.
For freight brokers, the practical impact is immediate: every RFP that flows through Prodensus now arrives pre-loaded with the market context needed to price confidently and respond decisively.
“Prodensus’s focus on automation positions them as a strong partner for SONAR because they provide immediate execution capabilities necessary to deliver the most value to logistics service providers,” said Craig Fuller, CEO of SONAR. “Thi isn’t just a data integration, it’s putting the right intelligence in front of the right person at the exact moment a decision has to be made.”
“Customers don’t need more data, they have it with SONAR and their own internal systems already. What they need is to make decisions and move freight. This partnership is a step towards removing a very laborious process that’s held together by tribal knowledge and busy analysts,” says Frankie Bates, CEO of Prodensus.
Previously, SONAR’s market intelligence was accessed primarily through TMS integrations or the SONAR platform itself; useful, but one more tab to open, one more step in an already pressured workflow. The Prodensus integration removes that friction entirely.
The stakes are real. Freight RFPs are time-sensitive by nature, and logistics service providers that lag on response time or misprice lanes risk losing business to competitors who move faster. By combining Prodensus’s processing speed with SONAR’s data depth, the partnership directly targets the two most common failure points in RFP conversion: slow turnaround and inaccurate pricing.
Current Prodensus customers can add SONAR data to their instance by contacting bd@gosonar.com. To learn more about SONAR, visit gosonar.com.