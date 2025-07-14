SONAR and WeatherOptics Deepen Partnership to Deliver Hyperlocal Weather Intelligence Through Enhanced Critical Events Module

SONAR, a leading global supply chain intelligence platform, is pleased to announce an enhanced partnership with WeatherOptics, a leading weather impact and risk intelligence provider. This collaboration allows mutual customers to customize the Critical Events module within the SONAR platform by easily uploading their own specific locations and facilities, enabling them to better anticipate and track weather issues that could impact their supply chain.

Through this expanded partnership, users can now upload their specific business locations to map critical weather events directly onto their supply chain network. While all SONAR users have access to a high-level overview of major weather events like hurricanes and severe storms, this enhancement provides mutual customers with deeper, more tailored insights for the locations that matter most to their business.

Benefits for these customers include automated notifications for key operational locations, daily executive briefings with 72+ hour forecasts on major weather threats, and access to comprehensive risk data. This data includes real-time and predictive insights on how weather is expected to impact key operations like shipment delays, road danger, power outages, flooding, and overall risk to daily business. Users can also monitor live disruptions such as storm damage, wildfires, road incidents, and lightning strikes as they occur.

This integration leverages WeatherOptics’ proprietary weather impact indices. The company specializes in translating weather data into actionable business impacts by combining hyperlocal weather predictions with non-weather variables such as hydrological and geospatial data. This creates sophisticated models that provide a granular depiction of weather’s effect on operations, generating insights that don’t just forecast the weather, but predict the impact.

“The WeatherOptics team has the best meteorologists focused on transportation,” said JulieVan de Kamp, Chief Customer Officer at SONAR. “At this time, with an unprecedented hurricane forecast and increasingly volatile weather throughout the year, it’s important to monitor the impacts on transportation. Nobody is doing that better than WeatherOptics, and we are excited to have a partnership with them for SONAR’s Critical Events application.”

Scott Pecoriello, co-founder and CEO at WeatherOptics, added, “Expanding our partnership with SONAR is key for us to deliver top-tier weather and risk intelligence to the supply chain and logistics industry. The SONAR platform is leading the charge in innovative data for this sector, and we’re excited to combine forces, leverage their extensive reach, and help more businesses mitigate weather-related risks.”

Activation for the enhanced features is available directly within SONAR. Current SONAR customers can add this functionality by reaching out to their account manager. To learn more about SONAR or this new customization feature, visit gosonar.com to request a demo.