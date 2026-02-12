SONAR Delivers Elevated Global Ocean Intelligence with New Supply/Demand & Commodity Dashboards — Plus Faster, Smarter Rate Tools

Global ocean markets don’t move in isolation. Booking behavior in Asia today becomes capacity pressure in U.S. truckload networks weeks later. Port delays ripple into intermodal congestion. Commodity shifts reshape inland demand patterns.

To help supply chain leaders stay ahead of those shifts, SONAR has officially replaced Container Atlas with two powerful, purpose-built dashboards: Ocean Supply/Demand and Ocean Commodity Details.

At the same time, SONAR has enhanced Batch Rate Intelligence and Coverage Guide to make them faster, cleaner, and more intuitive for high-velocity decision environments.