SONAR Delivers Elevated Global Ocean Intelligence with New Supply/Demand & Commodity Dashboards — Plus Faster, Smarter Rate Tools

Global ocean markets don’t move in isolation. Booking behavior in Asia today becomes capacity pressure in U.S. truckload networks weeks later. Port delays ripple into intermodal congestion. Commodity shifts reshape inland demand patterns.
To help supply chain leaders stay ahead of those shifts, SONAR has officially replaced Container Atlas with two powerful, purpose-built dashboards: Ocean Supply/Demand and Ocean Commodity Details.
At the same time, SONAR has enhanced Batch Rate Intelligence and Coverage Guide to make them faster, cleaner, and more intuitive for high-velocity decision environments.
This is more than a UI refresh. It’s a structural upgrade to how upstream maritime data connects to downstream freight strategy.
Ocean Supply/Demand: Upstream Insights with Downstream Impacts:
The new Ocean Supply/Demand dashboard delivers a consolidated view of booking volumes, carrier behavior, lead times, transit performance, and port-pair reliability — all in one console.
Instead of stitching together disparate booking, capacity, and delay data, users can now evaluate how global conditions are evolving across lanes in real time.
Data can be viewed as daily snapshots or smoothed using 7-day or 14-day rolling averages to reduce noise and highlight trends.
Why It Matters:
Ocean demand shifts don’t just affect drayage — they impact warehouse throughput, truckload tender volumes, contract negotiations, and procurement timing.
With Ocean Supply/Demand, SONAR users can anticipate capacity tightening before it hits domestic modes, validate rate direction against booking and rejection trends, and identify trade lane stress before it manifests in inland freight.
It transforms maritime signals into forward-looking freight intelligence.
Ocean Commodity Details: From Booking to Berth, With Full Trade Transparency
While Ocean Supply/Demand focuses on macro conditions, Ocean Commodity Details delivers shipment-level clarity.
The Ocean Commodity dashboard unifies booking, vessel, and U.S. Customs manifest data into a single, intuitive view — giving supply chain leaders unmatched visibility into global ocean trade.
Strategic Applications of SONAR’s Ocean Commodity Dashboard:
For shippers:
- -Identify sourcing risk by commodity and port
- -Benchmark supplier and carrier performance
- -Prepare for seasonal surges or geopolitical disruption
For brokers:
- -Align inland capacity strategy with commodity flows
- -Target growth verticals before demand spikes
For financial professionals:
- -Detect trade inflections at the product level
- -Track exposure to specific commodities or regions
Ocean Commodity Details turn fragmented maritime data into decision-ready intelligence — from booking to berth.
Faster, Cleaner, More Intuitive: Batch Rate Intelligence & Coverage Guide Upgrades
SONAR has also enhanced two core workflow tools: Batch Rate Intelligence (BRI) and Coverage Guide.
These upgrades focus on speed, usability, and clarity — critical for teams running high-volume pricing, RFP strategy, and margin prioritization.
SONAR has added performance enhancements allowing for faster data loading and lane processing, a cleaner interface with streamlined views, clearer signal prioritization and more intuitive decision logic for easier interpretation.
For enterprise users evaluating hundreds or thousands of lanes, speed and clarity translate directly into:
- -Faster quote turnaround
- -Better margin discipline
- -Stronger bid strategy alignment
Combined with ocean intelligence, these tools now allow organizations to move from global trade signals to lane-level execution without leaving the platform.
The Bigger Picture: End-to-End Visibility in One System
The shift from Container Atlas to Ocean Supply/Demand and Ocean Commodity Details reflects a broader strategic evolution.
Ocean data is no longer an isolated dataset — it’s an upstream indicator feeding directly into domestic freight strategy.
As global trade volatility increases and supply chains become more dynamic, organizations need: earlier warning signals, cleaner workflows, faster decision times and integrated visibility across modes.
With these upgrades, SONAR delivers a unified intelligence layer across ocean, intermodal, and truckload markets — built for speed, clarity, and strategic execution.
For teams that need to move from insight to action quickly, this is the next evolution of maritime intelligence inside SONAR.
