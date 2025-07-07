SONAR Enhances Oracle’s OTM Integration and Launches Shipper Consortium for Unmatched Supply Chain Benchmarking

SONAR is proud to announce significant upgrades to its integration with Oracle Transportation Management (OTM), bringing real-time freight market intelligence directly into OTM workflows through a partnership with Redwood Connect. Just in time for the OTM Sig conference, this enhanced integration also introduces SCORE, SONAR’s exclusive shipper consortium, enabling actionable benchmarking insights and accelerated return on investment.

Seamless Integration for Smarter, Faster Decisions

Powered by Redwood Connect’s Integration playbook, SONAR’s OTM integration solves persistent shipper challenges such as outdated benchmarks and lack of timely visibility. Oracle OTM cloud customers now have embedded access to SONAR’s high-frequency market insights, including:

TRAC Spot Rates: real-time, IOSCO/SOC2 compliant benchmarks

real-time, IOSCO/SOC2 compliant benchmarks Contract Rates: invoice-derived cost benchmarks

invoice-derived cost benchmarks Tender Rejection & Volume Indexes: forward-looking market direction signals

forward-looking market direction signals Lane Capacity Scores: intelligent insights for lane level negotiations

With over $200B in annual freight spend and 1,000+ unique market inputs, SONAR delivers near real-time freight trends, with <24-hour data freshness.