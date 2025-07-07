SONAR Enhances Oracle’s OTM Integration and Launches Shipper Consortium for Unmatched Supply Chain Benchmarking

SONAR is proud to announce significant upgrades to its integration with Oracle Transportation Management (OTM), bringing real-time freight market intelligence directly into OTM workflows through a partnership with Redwood Connect. Just in time for the OTM Sig conference, this enhanced integration also introduces SCORE, SONAR’s exclusive shipper consortium, enabling actionable benchmarking insights and accelerated return on investment.
Seamless Integration for Smarter, Faster Decisions
Powered by Redwood Connect’s Integration playbook, SONAR’s OTM integration solves persistent shipper challenges such as outdated benchmarks and lack of timely visibility. Oracle OTM cloud customers now have embedded access to SONAR’s high-frequency market insights, including:
- TRAC Spot Rates: real-time, IOSCO/SOC2 compliant benchmarks
- Contract Rates: invoice-derived cost benchmarks
- Tender Rejection & Volume Indexes: forward-looking market direction signals
- Lane Capacity Scores: intelligent insights for lane level negotiations
With over $200B in annual freight spend and 1,000+ unique market inputs, SONAR delivers near real-time freight trends, with <24-hour data freshness.
Introducing SCORE: Collaborative Benchmarking, Redefined
A key feature enhancement includes one-click data contribution from OTM into SCORE, made available via Redwood Connect. SCORE offers the most accurate, confidential, and tailored benchmarking platform in freight, with benefits including:
- Tailored Insights: benchmark your performance against true peers with granular insights
- Collective Intelligence: anonymized data sharing drives smarter industry-wide practices
- Negotiation Strength: validate procurement strategies and reduce negotiation cycles
- Multimodal Benchmarking: truckload, LTL, intermodal, drayage, air and ocean- by lane, mode and commodity.
Currently, 14 shippers have joined SCORE, representing $9B in transportation insights, with 34 more in legal reviewing totaling over $100B in potential contributions.
Join us at OTM Sig
The enhanced SONAR and OTM integration, transforms benchmarking from a backward-looking report into a proactive strategic tool. Visit the SONAR team at OTM Sig, at booth G9, to learn how to activate this integration and join the future of freight intelligence.
About SONAR
SONAR is the leading high-frequency freight market analytics platform, delivering actionable insights across all transportation modes. Trusted by industry leaders, SONAR empowers organizations to navigate market volatility, optimize transportation strategies, and drive measurable savings.
About RedwoodConnect
RedwoodConnect™ is the integration platform that powers logistics execution and supply chain technology orchestration. Any protocol. Any format. Any system. It’ll become the foundation of the digital transformation you’re looking for.