SONAR Enhances Oracle’s OTM Integration and Launches Shipper Consortium for Unmatched Supply Chain Benchmarking

Julie Van de Kamp
Key Takeaways:

  • SONAR's integration with Oracle Transportation Management (OTM) now provides real-time freight market intelligence within OTM workflows, offering features like spot rates, contract rates, and lane capacity scores.
  • The new SCORE shipper consortium allows for collaborative benchmarking, providing tailored insights, collective intelligence, and stronger negotiation power across various transportation modes.
  • This enhanced integration aims to improve decision-making by providing timely and accurate data, transforming benchmarking from a retrospective exercise into a proactive strategic tool.
  • Redwood Connect's integration playbook facilitates the seamless flow of data between SONAR and OTM, enabling one-click data contribution to SCORE.
Key takeaways sponsored by SONAR

SONAR is proud to announce significant upgrades to its integration with Oracle Transportation Management (OTM), bringing real-time freight market intelligence directly into OTM workflows through a partnership with Redwood Connect. Just in time for the OTM Sig conference, this enhanced integration also introduces SCORE, SONAR’s exclusive shipper consortium, enabling actionable benchmarking insights and accelerated return on investment.

Seamless Integration for Smarter, Faster Decisions

Powered by Redwood Connect’s Integration playbook, SONAR’s OTM integration solves persistent shipper challenges such as outdated benchmarks and lack of timely visibility. Oracle OTM cloud customers now have embedded access to SONAR’s high-frequency market insights, including:

  • TRAC Spot Rates: real-time, IOSCO/SOC2 compliant benchmarks
  • Contract Rates: invoice-derived cost benchmarks
  • Tender Rejection & Volume Indexes: forward-looking market direction signals
  • Lane Capacity Scores: intelligent insights for lane level negotiations

With over $200B in annual freight spend and 1,000+ unique market inputs, SONAR delivers near real-time freight trends, with <24-hour data freshness.

Introducing SCORE: Collaborative Benchmarking, Redefined

A key feature enhancement includes one-click data contribution from OTM into SCORE, made available via Redwood Connect. SCORE offers the most accurate, confidential, and tailored benchmarking platform in freight, with benefits including:

  • Tailored Insights: benchmark your performance against true peers with granular insights
  • Collective Intelligence: anonymized data sharing drives smarter industry-wide practices
  • Negotiation Strength: validate procurement strategies and reduce negotiation cycles
  • Multimodal Benchmarking: truckload, LTL, intermodal, drayage, air and ocean- by lane, mode and commodity.

Currently, 14 shippers have joined SCORE, representing $9B in transportation insights, with 34 more in legal reviewing totaling over $100B in potential contributions.

Join us at OTM Sig

The enhanced SONAR and OTM integration, transforms benchmarking from a backward-looking report into a proactive strategic tool. Visit the SONAR team at OTM Sig, at booth G9, to learn how to activate this integration and join the future of freight intelligence.

About SONAR

SONAR is the leading high-frequency freight market analytics platform, delivering actionable insights across all transportation modes. Trusted by industry leaders, SONAR empowers organizations to navigate market volatility, optimize transportation strategies, and drive measurable savings.

About RedwoodConnect

RedwoodConnect™ is the integration platform that powers logistics execution and supply chain technology orchestration. Any protocol. Any format. Any system. It’ll become the foundation of the digital transformation you’re looking for.

