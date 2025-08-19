Everstream Analytics Partners with FreightWaves and SONAR to Bring Advanced Risk Intelligence to SONAR Platform Users 

Global supply chain risk leader extends reach to over one million logistics professionals, delivering 15+ years of proven weather analytics through industry leading freight intelligence platform

SAN MARCOS, Calif. and CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – August 19, 2025 – Everstream Analytics, the global leader in supply chain risk management and predictive insights, today announced a strategic partnership with FreightWaves and SONAR to integrate its advanced weather risk analytics into the SONAR platform. This collaboration brings Everstream’s proven risk intelligence capabilities to SONAR’s more than one million professional users and 500+ global enterprise customers, enabling logistics decision makers to access the same sophisticated weather insights that have helped Everstream’s clients save millions of dollars annually.

The partnership represents a significant expansion of Everstream’s impact within the logistics ecosystem, providing SONAR clients with access to risk intelligence that spans execution, tactical planning, longer-range seasonal forecasting, and strategic planning extending multiple years into the future. Through SONAR’s high-frequency freight market intelligence platform, logistics professionals can now leverage Everstream’s 15+ years of specialized weather analytics experience to optimize their operations amid increasing climate volatility.

“Our weather insights are most powerful when combined with industry and operational data, transforming raw information into forward-looking intelligence,” said Paige Cox, Chief Product Officer at Everstream Analytics. “Unlike reactive alerts, Everstream’s AI-augmented predictive engine anticipates disruptions before they occur. Partnering with the SONAR ecosystem allows us to deliver these insights at scale, empowering thousands of companies across the global supply chain to act with speed and confidence. We’re excited to bring this next generation of risk intelligence to such an extensive and engaged user base.”