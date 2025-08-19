Everstream Analytics Partners with FreightWaves and SONAR to Bring Advanced Risk Intelligence to SONAR Platform Users 

Global supply chain risk leader extends reach to over one million logistics professionals, delivering 15+ years of proven weather analytics through industry leading freight intelligence platform
SAN MARCOS, Calif. and CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – August 19, 2025 – Everstream Analytics, the global leader in supply chain risk management and predictive insights, today announced a strategic partnership with FreightWaves and SONAR to integrate its advanced weather risk analytics into the SONAR platform. This collaboration brings Everstream’s proven risk intelligence capabilities to SONAR’s more than one million professional users and 500+ global enterprise customers, enabling logistics decision makers to access the same sophisticated weather insights that have helped Everstream’s clients save millions of dollars annually.
The partnership represents a significant expansion of Everstream’s impact within the logistics ecosystem, providing SONAR clients with access to risk intelligence that spans execution, tactical planning, longer-range seasonal forecasting, and strategic planning extending multiple years into the future. Through SONAR’s high-frequency freight market intelligence platform, logistics professionals can now leverage Everstream’s 15+ years of specialized weather analytics experience to optimize their operations amid increasing climate volatility.
“Our weather insights are most powerful when combined with industry and operational data, transforming raw information into forward-looking intelligence,” said Paige Cox, Chief Product Officer at Everstream Analytics. “Unlike reactive alerts, Everstream’s AI-augmented predictive engine anticipates disruptions before they occur. Partnering with the SONAR ecosystem allows us to deliver these insights at scale, empowering thousands of companies across the global supply chain to act with speed and confidence. We’re excited to bring this next generation of risk intelligence to such an extensive and engaged user base.”
Everstream Analytics provides the only end-to-end (E2E) supply chain risk management (SCRM) solution that utilizes AI, proprietary data, and analytics to help businesses build resilient and agile supply chains. With a proven track record of risk assessment success, the company has enabled businesses across various sectors to save millions of dollars annually through predictive weather-related analytics and long-range climate forecasts. The platform is fully compatible to integrate with top Transportation Management Systems (TMS), including Oracle OTM.
“We have been testing and using weather analytics for years and understand the enormous potential for companies to optimize their operations for increasingly volatile weather,” said Craig Fuller, CEO and Founder of FreightWaves and SONAR. “We also understand the gain from having weather analytics insights that have been developed and tested over many years. Everstream’s proven track record in weather intelligence makes them the ideal partner to bring this critical capability to our SONAR platform users.”
The integration delivers far more than generally available weather data, providing SONAR clients with solutions that apply advanced meteorology developed specifically for supply chain operations. Everstream’s weather intelligence is powered by a team of meteorologists with decades of experience, supported by data scientists who enable AI optimization while processing billions of data points daily.
About Everstream Analytics:
Everstream Analytics transforms risk intelligence with AI-driven insights that enable businesses to build agile, risk-optimized supply chains. By fusing real-time data from proprietary and public sources with advanced AI, we empower organizations to see further, act faster, and think bigger. Our platform delivers early risk detection and actionable intelligence that integrates seamlessly with planning, procurement, and logistics systems. This enables companies to anticipate disruptions, optimize operations, and make smarter decisions that transform supply chain vulnerabilities into strategic advantages. To learn more, visit https://www.everstream.ai/
About SONAR
SONAR is a price reporting agency (PRA) focused on the global freight market and the leading provider of high-frequency data for the global supply chain. SONAR’s price, demand, and capacity data allow customers to benchmark, analyze, monitor, and forecast the global physical economy. SONAR’s flagship SaaS product, SONAR, offers billions of data points on the global logistics industry, updated daily. The platform is used throughout the industry, by capacity providers and organizations that contract with capacity providers, to make more informed and efficient decisions about how to route, manage and forecast their supply chains. To learn more, visit https://gosonar.com