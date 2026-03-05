SONAR Launches New Geopolitical Alert and Fuel Dashboards to Help Supply Chains Navigate Iran Conflict Volatility

SONAR, the leading provider of event-driven supply chain intelligence, announced new platform enhancements designed to help logistics professionals monitor and respond to potential disruptions stemming from the escalating conflict involving Iran.

A new Geopolitical Alert has been added to the Executive Dashboard, giving users immediate context on global developments and curated links to resources that help customers evaluate potential impacts on freight markets, energy prices, and supply chain flows.

In addition, SONAR has released a new Fuel Dashboard, enabling customers to quickly track energy price volatility and understand its potential impact on transportation costs. The dashboard provides a centralized view of fuel-related data and can be accessed in Dashboards → Truckload Insights within the SONAR platform.

As geopolitical events increasingly drive sudden shifts in supply chain conditions, these new features further strengthen SONAR’s mission to deliver real-time, actionable intelligence that helps companies anticipate risk and make faster, more informed logistics decisions.