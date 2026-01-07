SONAR launches seamless freight market intelligence within Blue Yonder TMS

SONAR, the leader in high-frequency freight market intelligence, announced the launch of its new integration with the Blue Yonder Transportation Management System (TMS). This enhancement brings real time spot rates, weekly contract rate benchmarks, and lane scores directly into the Blue Yonder TMS workflow.

With this integration, shippers can make faster, data-driven transportation decisions using SONAR’s trusted, high-frequency freight data; doing this all without switching screens or adding operational complexity. The integration also includes a bi-directional data feed, allowing Blue Yonder customers to seamlessly contribute anonymized shipment data to SCORE, SONAR’s multi-modal shipper consortium for benchmarking and performance insights.

Transforming Freight Decision-Making Inside Blue Yonder TMS

Blue Yonder users can now:

Access daily spot and weekly contract rate benchmarks directly within the TMS

directly within the TMS Monitor lane-level volatility, capacity shifts and market movements in real time

in real time Leverage lane scores to assess risk and opportunity

risk and opportunity Contribute shipment data securely, with minimal technical resources

with minimal technical resources Benchmark supply chain performance against industry-leading SONAR’s shipper consortium

“This integration solves a major pain point: freight teams no longer have to juggle multiple tools to understand market context,” said Craig Fuller, CEO of FreightWaves/SONAR. “With SONAR data in Blue Yonder, users have both visibility and benchmarking power embedded in a single workflow.”