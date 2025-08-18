SONAR releases “Blue to Blue” app to keep your trucks running in the best lanes

SONAR’s IoS mobile app for small carriers is here: Blue to Blue is designed to keep carriers running in the lanes paying the best rates.

In an industry often defined by tight margins and unpredictable swings, the launch of SONAR’s new “Blue to Blue” app marks a significant evolution in freight market intelligence, aimed specifically at small trucking carriers navigating challenging market conditions. Known for its comprehensive and high-frequency data sets on the multimodal global freight market, SONAR is already a preferred tool for large enterprises. These companies have leveraged SONAR’s expansive data—covering capacity, volume, and rates across trucking, rail, ocean, and air cargo—by integrating it into their operations for deep analytics and actionable insights.

This app release arrives during a softer freight market, characterized by a glut of trucks chasing fewer loads and resultant low rates; a difficult situation for small carriers. For these operators, staying efficient and profitable in such markets requires tools that offer swift, accessible insights. SONAR’s Blue to Blue app aims to do just that. By extending its advanced analytics to the palm of a driver’s hand, the app empowers smaller operations to make informed, real-time decisions about where to move their trucks to maximize load availability and rates.

The app’s beta version, already available for download, integrates SONAR’s indices and trend charts with top articles from FreightWaves, effectively turning real-time insights into mobile notifications. It also offers lane-level spot rate checks, enabling carriers to swiftly adjust to market changes. At $9.99 per month, the low-cost subscription hurdles the entry barriers many smaller players face, making advanced data analytics accessible to virtually any carrier with a smartphone.