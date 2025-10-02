SONAR Releases SONAR Quick Rates Chrome Extension

A new Google Chrome plug-in, SONAR Quick Rates, is now available in the Chrome Web Store, bringing the power of SONAR’s market intelligence directly into users’ browsers for faster quoting and decision-making. The extension is designed to create efficiency for brokers, shippers, carriers, and logistics professionals by allowing them to access critical data without leaving their workflow or toggling between multiple platforms.
Once installed, the tool allows users to access lane-level spot rates for Van, Refrigerated, and Flatbed equipment. With one quick view, they can also see SONAR Guidance and the current market conditions on any given lane. This integration provides market transparency directly within the user’s workflow, enabling smarter negotiations and a stronger competitive edge.
“I am incredibly excited about this new offering for our customers,” said Julie Van de Kamp, Chief Marketing and Operations Officer. “The ease of use and integration into the workflow provide a huge benefit for SONAR customers.”
Key features of the extension include:
-Lane Search Made Simple: Instantly look up spot rates for any origin-destination pair right from the browser.
-Broker Guidance & Market Conditions: Access real-time insights to position quotes competitively.
-Built-in Margin Calculator: Quickly determine profitability and see flat rates with real-time inputs.
-Fast, Informed Quoting: The tool is designed to save time and improve accuracy in the daily quoting process.
The logistics industry moves fast, and the Quick Rates tool helps users keep pace by providing the necessary information for a data-driven quote in one place.
To install the extension, users can open the Google Chrome Web Store and search for “SONAR Quick Rates.” After clicking “Add to Chrome,” the SONAR icon will appear in the browser toolbar. Existing SONAR customers can then log in with their credentials to begin quoting instantly.
Current SONAR customers with UI logins can install and use the extension now! To request access for additional users, customers can reach out to their Account Manager. For those interested in learning more about the tool or SONAR, please reference this link: https://gosonar.com/sonar-quick-rates