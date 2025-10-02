SONAR Releases SONAR Quick Rates Chrome Extension

A new Google Chrome plug-in, SONAR Quick Rates, is now available in the Chrome Web Store, bringing the power of SONAR’s market intelligence directly into users’ browsers for faster quoting and decision-making. The extension is designed to create efficiency for brokers, shippers, carriers, and logistics professionals by allowing them to access critical data without leaving their workflow or toggling between multiple platforms.

Once installed, the tool allows users to access lane-level spot rates for Van, Refrigerated, and Flatbed equipment. With one quick view, they can also see SONAR Guidance and the current market conditions on any given lane. This integration provides market transparency directly within the user’s workflow, enabling smarter negotiations and a stronger competitive edge.