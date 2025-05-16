SONAR unveils Trade War Command Center amid supply chain volatility

In response to the escalating complexity of global trade disruptions, SONAR has launched its Trade War Command Center, a comprehensive solution designed to help logistics professionals navigate the unpredictable landscape shaped by recent trade policies. The platform comes at a critical time as supply chains continue to face pressures from shifting trade agreements, tariffs and geopolitical tensions that have characterized international commerce in recent years.

The Trump administration’s aggressive trade policies, including tariffs on billions of dollars of imported goods, have created unprecedented challenges for logistics managers, procurement teams and supply chain strategists. These policies have forced companies to reconsider sourcing strategies, routing decisions and inventory management practices, often with limited visibility into how these disruptions ripple through the global supply network.

The Trade War Command Center aims to address these challenges by offering a unified view of international and domestic freight flows, warehousing pressures, and trade lane shifts. Located under the platform’s Insights dropdown menu, this centralized dashboard provides users with the ability to monitor multiple freight modes simultaneously while tracking inventory and warehouse trends that signal future market movements.

At the heart of the Command Center is a suite of data-driven tools designed to provide comprehensive market intelligence. The platform tracks ocean container booking volumes for the top 10 U.S. ports and countries shipping to the U.S., offering forward-looking insights into container movements that help identify emerging or declining trade lanes. Complementing this view, U.S. Customs TEU import volumes provide data when the freight is actually landing, allowing users to identify ports gaining or losing market share amid shifting trade patterns.



