Southeast power outages: Winter Storm Fern’s impact

Winter Storm Fern has battered the Southeast and Lower Midwest and is set to finish its sweep through the Northeast by the end of the day. According to ABC News, snowfall totals have topped 8” in Arkansas, 11” in Illinois and Ohio, 13” in Indiana, 8” in Kansas, 12” in Missouri, 7” in Oklahoma, 6” in Texas and 5” in Tennessee. Ice storm warnings remain in effect from Texas through Tennessee and Georgia and into the Carolinas.

At the time of publication, the storm is expected to deliver snowfall rates of up to one inch per hour along the I-95 corridor in the Northeast Sunday afternoon and into the evening. Major airports have already grounded flights, with more than 14,000 cancellations tied to the storm. John F. Kennedy International, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty airports in the New York City area are closed, along with Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and Philadelphia International Airport.

Atlanta, Charlotte and Dallas-Fort Worth remain operational but are experiencing significant delays and are on standby for potential ground stops.

Port terminals in New York and New Jersey are closed and will remain shuttered as the storm moves through the region. Major freight hubs in Louisville, Cincinnati and Memphis are also seeing disruptions, prompting customers to closely monitor tracking information for the most accurate updates.