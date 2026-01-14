Southeastern Freight Lines joins regional carriers moving into Mexico trade

Southeastern Freight Lines has formed a partnership with Fletes México Carga Express aimed at strengthening cross-border less-than-truckload (LTL) service between the U.S. and Mexico, the companies said Monday.

The collaboration is designed to deliver faster and more reliable freight movement across the border, supported by end-to-end shipment visibility, coordinated documentation review and integrated technology platforms, according to a news release.

Under the partnership, customers gain access to real-time rate quoting and door-to-door shipment tracking across both carriers’ networks.

Associates stationed in Laredo, Texas, and Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, will work with customers and their freight forwarders to review documentation, facilitate customs clearance and minimize border delays, according to the companies.