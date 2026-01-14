Southeastern Freight Lines joins regional carriers moving into Mexico trade

Southeastern Freight Lines has formed a partnership with Fletes México Carga Express aimed at strengthening cross-border less-than-truckload (LTL) service between the U.S. and Mexico, the companies said Monday.
The collaboration is designed to deliver faster and more reliable freight movement across the border, supported by end-to-end shipment visibility, coordinated documentation review and integrated technology platforms, according to a news release.
Under the partnership, customers gain access to real-time rate quoting and door-to-door shipment tracking across both carriers’ networks.
Associates stationed in Laredo, Texas, and Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, will work with customers and their freight forwarders to review documentation, facilitate customs clearance and minimize border delays, according to the companies.
“Our customers are looking for simplicity in today’s increasingly complex supply chain,” Richard Slater, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Southeastern Freight Lines, said in a statement. “This partnership with Fletes México Carga Express allows us to meet our customers’ growing demand for reliable service in and out of Mexico.”
Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately held LTL carrier based in Lexington, South Carolina, operates one of the largest regional LTL networks in the Southeast.
Southeastern Freight Lines operates roughly 2,000–2,850 tractors and more than 6,000 trailers, supported by thousands of drivers and terminal personnel across its 89-center system in the U.S.
Fletes México Carga Express is a division of family-owned Fletes México, which was founded nearly four decades ago and has established a strong presence across key industrial and trade corridors in Mexico.
Fletes México has 10 terminals in the country, and around 1,150 trucks and 1,900 employees. Its Carga Express unit provides LTL, last-mile, half-mile and door-to-door transportation services, serving industries ranging from automotive and consumer goods to retail and e-commerce.
Miguel Gómez Tapia, CEO of Fletes México Carga Express, said the partnership is designed to enhance service reliability and transparency.
“The collaboration is designed to provide faster, more dependable freight movement between the U.S. and Mexico, supported by end-to-end visibility and tight coordination from origin to destination,” Gómez Tapia said. “We’re looking forward to advancing this collaboration and delivering enhanced U.S.–Mexico freight solutions for Southeastern Freight Lines’ customers.”
The partnership reflects continued investment by both carriers in cross-border infrastructure, technology integration and operational coordination as U.S.–Mexico trade volumes remain a critical growth driver for North American freight networks.
A tale of two LTL markets
The U.S. less-than-truckload market is predicted to be a $114 billion business in 2025, according to Mordor Intelligence. Some of the largest LTL providers in the U.S. include FedEx Freight, Old Dominion, XPO, Estes, Saia, ABF, Averitt and A. Duie Pyle.
By contrast, Mexico’s LTL segment is smaller and more fragmented, built around partnerships and cross-dock consolidation rather than dense terminal networks. Major domestic providers include Estafeta, Paquetexpress, Castores and Tresguerras.
While hard revenue figures are scarce, Mexico’s overall freight and logistics market totals about $124 billion in 2025, and LTL is among its fastest-growing segments — to expand roughly 6% annually through 2029 as e-commerce and nearshoring drive demand for smaller, more frequent shipments.
The move by Southeastern Freight Lines follows a broader pattern of regional LTL carriers moving aggressively into U.S.–Mexico freight lanes, a space historically dominated by national providers and bespoke cross-border brokers.
Earlier this year, A. Duie Pyle entered the cross-border less-than-truckload market, extending its Northeast-focused LTL network into Mexico through partnerships and cross-dock operations at key border gateways in Laredo and El Paso, Texas. Company executives said the expansion was driven by rising customer demand.