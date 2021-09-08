On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to Bedrock Ocean Exploration CEO and co-founder Anthony DiMare about creating the SpaceX for ocean. Bedrock recently unveiled its autonomous submarine, revealing a first-of-its-kind vertically integrated ocean-mapping technology. They’ll find out how it will be used to support the wind industry and ports.

Meghan Meurer, executive vice president of sales at Unigroup, talks about final mile as the next frontier.

Anshu Prasad, CEO and co-founder, and Peter “P.J.” Benoit, the “big kahuna of sales,” share the Leaf Logistics story and a passion for visibility.

The Jet.com founder wants to build a utopia in the desert with a city from scratch.

A look at the Port of Boston and much more.

