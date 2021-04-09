Start your engines — Transmission

Transmission is sponsored by AIT Worldwide Logistics. Most automakers rely on “just-in-time” manufacturing to optimize production. That model requires precise coordination throughout every link in the global supply chain. And that’s where AIT Worldwide Logistics comes in. AIT’s automotive logistics professionals are the experts at developing resilient, scalable solutions for OEM and Tier 1 supply chains across Asia, Europe, and North America. AIT has the expertise, technology, and carrier connections to achieve your production goals — just-in-time. To learn more, visit https://www.aitworldwide.com/automotive-logistics

In the debut episode of Transmission, Sebastian Blanco and Grace Sharkey shift into first gear as they introduce a few of the topics the show will cover, including the automotive supply chain, electrification and autonomous vehicles.

Transmission exists in conjunction with the FreightWaves Communities newsletter, which you can subscribe to here.

Blanco dives into the shift by large auto manufacturers into the EV space, while Sharkey explains how this is putting pressure on suppliers to implement sustainability initiatives as well.

Sharkey is a writer for FreightWaves who focuses on the intricacies of supply chain.

Blanco is a freelance writer who has covered the automotive industry for over a decade. He focuses on advanced powertrains and autonomous vehicles.

Visit our sponsor, AIT Worldwide Logistics, here!

Follow AIT Worldwide Logistics on LinkedIn