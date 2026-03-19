Startup cargo airline 7Air changes CEO after less than 1 year

Miami-based startup cargo airline 7Air LLC has named aviation veteran Edward Wegel as CEO just 10 months after launching commercial operations, according to a copy of an internal memo notifying employees of the decision and shared with FreightWaves.

7Air also announced on LinkedIn the promotion of Juan Nunez to chief operating officer and point person to the Federal Aviation Administration on compliance matters. He previously served as director of flight operations.

A source familiar with all parties involved said 7Air CEO Michael Mendez resigned a while ago, opening the seat for Wegel. Mendez was CEO for less than a year, having joined the company in May 2025.

7Air has a fleet of four Boeing 737-800 converted freighters on lease, mostly serving the Caribbean and Central America. The company is owned by The Xtreme Group, which also has aircraft and engine maintenance subsidiaries in South Florida.