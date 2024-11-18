Former Amerijet boss resurfaces as CEO of cargo airline 21 Air

MIAMI – Tim Strauss, the former CEO of Amerijet International and vice president of cargo at Air Canada, has quietly resurfaced as CEO of 21 Air, a small cargo airline that last week began flying for Amazon and also provides air capacity to DHL Express, FreightWaves has learned.

21 Air operates eight Boeing 767 medium freighters from a base at Miami International Airport and is owned by Avia Investments LLC, a joint venture that is majority owned by Houston Astros owner and logistics industry luminary Jim Crane. Canadian freighter operator Cargojet has a 25% stake in the company.

21 Air has yet to announce Strauss’ hiring, but three sources with ties to management, including two former employees, said Strauss took the helm around April of this year. The top executive listed on the company’s website is Chief Operating Officer Michael Mendez, who previously was CEO. The latest experience shown on Strauss’ LinkedIn profile is “Retirement.”

Strauss did not return calls or emails seeking details about the leadership change. A person in 21 Air’s Greensboro, North Carolina, corporate office took a message asking to speak to Mendez, but he did not respond.



