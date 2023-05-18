Watch Now


Air CargoAmerican ShipperNews

Startup CMA CGM Air Cargo expands network to India

Ocean carrier’s airline business quietly exits US market

Eric Kulisch
·
CMA CGM Air Cargo is a small carrier with six all-cargo aircraft but has plans to grow its fleet. (Photo: CMA CGM)

The startup air cargo division of ocean shipping giant CMA CGM continues to slowly build out its network with the launch of service between Paris and Mumbai, India, while apparently exiting the U.S. market.

CMA CGM Air Cargo announced Wednesday that it is operating an Airbus A330 freighter four times per week to Mumbai. 

CMA CGM Air Cargo owns four A330-200s and two Boeing 777 cargo jets.

The airline’s network is a work in progress as management tries to settle on the optimal markets for its limited fleet. In April CMA CGM began scheduled service to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates and Guangzhou, China. Its primary routes are from its base at Paris Charles de Gaulle International Airport to Hong Kong and Shanghai. 

The French airline also appears to have again stopped serving the U.S. market with its own equipment. It suspended scheduled service to Chicago and Atlanta late last year so two planes could temporarily provide contract flying for Qatar Airways and DHL, although the company said the decision had more to do with steps required to register the aircraft in France. 

Flights to Chicago and Miami resumed in January or February, but the website no longer shows those cities as destinations. Meanwhile, the last time a CMA CGM aircraft departed Chicago was on April 29, according to flight tracking site Flightradar24. The freighter deployed on the Chicago route is now being used on the Mumbai route.


Email to CMA CGM’s U.S. air cargo sales address bounced back, suggesting the email may no longer exist. CMA CGM’s media department did not respond to messages seeking clarification. 

In early April, CMA CGM and Air France-KLM kicked off their 10-year alliance under which they will jointly market freighter capacity and combine networks and dedicated services to increase scale and competitiveness. 

CMA CGM used its ocean shipping war chest to establish the airline division 18 months ago as part of its strategy to provide integrated logistics services to multinational companies. The carrier group also owns Ceva Logistics, a large provider of international freight management and warehouse distribution services.

It has two more 777s on order from Boeing and an order with Airbus for four all-new A350 freighters.

Click here for more FreightWaves and American Shipper articles by Eric Kulisch.

Sign up for the weekly American Shipper Air newsletter here

RELATED STORIES:

Air France-KLM and CMA CGM activate cargo partnership

Maersk Air Cargo launches 1st US-China routes

Future of Supply Chain

JUNE 21-22, 2023 • CLEVELAND, OH • IN-PERSON EVENT


The greatest minds in the transportation, logistics and supply chain industries will share insights, predict future trends and showcase emerging technology the FreightWaves way–with engaging discussions, rapid-fire demos, interactive sponsor kiosks and more.

Register Now

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Supply Chain and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. In December 2022, he was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist by the Seahorse Freight Association. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. Eric is based in Portland, Oregon. He can be reached for comments and tips at [email protected]