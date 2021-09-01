Staying on the rails in intermodal

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are LIVE from the FreightWaves Intermodal Summit.

American Association of Railroads Vice President and Economist Luisa Fernandez-Willey joins the show to talk about the bipartisan infrastructure plan, rail congestion and decarbonization.

Operation Life-Saver Director of Communications and Marketing Jennifer DeAngelis teaches us rail safety.

Stealth Startup co-founder and CEO Harris Ligon tells us why containers are the unsung heroes of rail and how to use creativity over capital to improve rail operations.

