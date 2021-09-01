  • ITVI.USA
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Staying on the rails in intermodal

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Less than a minute

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are LIVE from the FreightWaves Intermodal Summit.

American Association of Railroads Vice President and Economist Luisa Fernandez-Willey joins the show to talk about the bipartisan infrastructure plan, rail congestion and decarbonization.

Operation Life-Saver Director of Communications and Marketing Jennifer DeAngelis teaches us rail safety.

Stealth Startup co-founder and CEO Harris Ligon tells us why containers are the unsung heroes of rail and how to use creativity over capital to improve rail operations.

Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

