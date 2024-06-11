Strike averted after Canadian border workers reach tentative contract

The Canadian government and the union representing more than 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) workers reached a tentative agreement Tuesday that ends the threat of a work stoppage on Friday, officials said.

“Border Services employees are critical to the safety and security of our borders and this tentative agreement recognizes the importance of that work while remaining reasonable for taxpayers,” Anita Anand, president of Canada’s Treasury Board, said in a news release. “We are continuing with negotiations for the remaining active bargaining tables and are committed to reaching similar positive outcomes.”

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), which represents CBSA workers, had said a strike would begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday if an agreement was not reached with the CBSA and Treasury Board. CBSA workers are also represented by the Customs and Immigration Union.

The renewed Border Services Group collective agreement includes wage enhancements and other benefits for employees.



