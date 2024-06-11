Strike averted after Canadian border workers reach tentative contract

The Canadian government and the union representing more than 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) workers reached a tentative agreement Tuesday that ends the threat of a work stoppage on Friday, officials said.
“Border Services employees are critical to the safety and security of our borders and this tentative agreement recognizes the importance of that work while remaining reasonable for taxpayers,” Anita Anand, president of Canada’s Treasury Board, said in a news release. “We are continuing with negotiations for the remaining active bargaining tables and are committed to reaching similar positive outcomes.”
The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), which represents CBSA workers, had said a strike would begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday if an agreement was not reached with the CBSA and Treasury Board. CBSA workers are also represented by the Customs and Immigration Union.
The renewed Border Services Group collective agreement includes wage enhancements and other benefits for employees.
The Treasury Board said in a statement it will not share details of the tentative agreement at present, “out of respect for the ratification process underway. Should this tentative agreement be ratified by members, the government will have reached agreement with 18 bargaining units covering more than 84% of the public service.”
Full details of the agreement will be announced Thursday. A ratification vote will be scheduled in the coming days after details of the agreement are released, union officials said.
If the agreement is ratified, the renewed collective agreement will apply to approximately 11,000 employees, the Treasury Board said. Along with customs and immigration officers, CBSA personnel include intelligence officers, investigators and nonuniformed staff.
Officials for PSAC said they have been working to avoid a strike at Canada’s borders.
“This is a well-deserved victory for our members at CBSA who safeguard our nation’s borders and ensure the safety and security of all Canadians,” Sharon DeSousa, PSAC’s national president, said in a statement.
Workers have been without a contract for over two years.
Customs and immigration agents with the CBSA are responsible for monitoring more than 100 land border crossings across Canada, as well as airports and marine ports.
The U.S. is Canada’s largest trading partner, with the value of trade in goods between the two countries totaling $774 billion in 2023.