Striking out on your own as a freight agent ー Put That Coffee Down
What you need to know before going solo
Surge Transportation is the fastest growing 3PL in the logistics space today. Based in Chicago and Jacksonville, they offer unrestricted access to almost all accounts, limitless territory, and a chance to be a key player in a growing company. To find out more email jobs@surgetransportation.com
Starting out in the freight business is hard, but starting your own freight brokerage is even more difficult.
Hosts Kevin Hill and Richie Daigle get some advice from Nate Cross, host of the podcast Freight360, about what it takes to succeed in your own freight business on this episode of Put That Coffee Down.
The three dissect everything from taxes to noncompetes to building a book of business. One of the hottest topics of the conversation is all about cash and commission splits and where you can expect to spend a hefty amount of money when getting your business started.
You can find more Put That Coffee Down episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.
One Comment
Good discussion today with employee W-2, or Agent 1099 or the start of your own brokerage. If your thinking about the Agent never go with a company that requires a non-compete! This type of company wishes to wield power over others. And when choosing a licensed broker to join research them. Best thing to do first is call the phone number on their website and see if you can get anyone to answer. If no answer keep calling and don’t leave a message just see how they would adapt to the CUSTOMER SERVICE aspect for any of your customer questions. Remember your customer may have tried to reach them in the past. As far as legal context I think Justice Mundy from Pennsylvania in her opinion has started the new Precedence for freight companies and their legal teams. https://www.pacourts.us/assets/opinions/Supreme/out/j-32-2020mo%20-%20104761258133949299.pdf If your new to the industry tell both your customer and carriers the truth under all conditions. Make sure your carrier is checked by your customer upon arrival to load that the name on the truck matches the load tender and not allowing the shipment to just move under a load number help stop the double brokering nightmare that plague’s the industry remember your if your new stay sharp! Protect both your customer and yourself.