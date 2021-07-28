Striking out on your own as a freight agent ー Put That Coffee Down

Starting out in the freight business is hard, but starting your own freight brokerage is even more difficult.

Hosts Kevin Hill and Richie Daigle get some advice from Nate Cross, host of the podcast Freight360, about what it takes to succeed in your own freight business on this episode of Put That Coffee Down.

The three dissect everything from taxes to noncompetes to building a book of business. One of the hottest topics of the conversation is all about cash and commission splits and where you can expect to spend a hefty amount of money when getting your business started.



