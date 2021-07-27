  • ITVI.USA
UPS results sharply higher on strong across-the-board performance

EPS rises more than 43%, operating income spikes 40.8%, while revenue increases 14%

Photo of Mark Solomon Mark SolomonTuesday, July 27, 2021
1 minute read
UPS' second-quarter results powered by easy comps, solid across-the-board results (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

UPS Inc. (NYSE:UPS) reported a 14% increase in second-quarter revenue to $23.4 billion, with adjusted operating income up 40.8% and diluted earnings per share up 43.7% to $3.05, 34 cents higher than the median estimates of analysts polled on Barchart.

The gains were led by the Atlanta-based company’s international parcel segment. International revenue rose 30% to $4.8 billion, led by gains in Europe. Adjusted operating margin rose 24.7%, with adjusted operating profits up to $1.19 billion from $842 million, UPS said.

The company’s U.S. domestic parcel segment, its largest, posted revenue of $14.4 billion, up 10.2%. Revenue per piece increased 13.4% on strong across-the-board product gains, UPS said. Adjusted operating margin grew 11.6%, while adjusted operating profit rose to $1.675 billion from more than $1.2 billion, a more than 30% year-on-year increase.

UPS’ Supply Chain Solutions segment, which comprises all of the company’s nonpackage businesses, posted a 14.3% increase in revenue to $4.2 billion on strong demand across its lines, UPS said. Adjusted operating margin rose 9.7%, while adjusted operating profit rose to $408 million from $207 million.

The unit’s name was changed to reflect the $800 million sale of UPS’ former LTL unit to Canadian firm TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFI). The deal closed on April 30 during UPS’ second quarter.

UPS forecast a 12.7% operating margin for 2021. Capital expenditures for the year are scheduled to be $4 billion.

Shares in pre-market trading were down 2.4% amid weakness in U.S. equity markets.

Photo of Mark Solomon

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.

