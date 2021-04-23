Success starts with a good foundation — Navigate B2B
A look at the Port of Miami
Steve Ferreira keeps his Miami visit going with a stop at the Port of Miami to examine its success in the last year.
On this episode of Navigate B2B, Ferreira welcomes Port of Miami Director Eric Olafson for a discussion on how Port Miami’s bones (infrastructure) has led to captivating increases in volume, cargo mix and most importantly, regional diversity.
Instead of a strict focus on Asia and only Asia, the port has developed a multi-continent strategy, which provides a stronger network and a world of experience enhancements for shippers choosing to use the South Florida route.
