Navigate B2B

Success starts with a good foundation — Navigate B2B

A look at the Port of Miami

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, April 23, 2021
0 21 1 minute read
[fw-muse-video id=wJNUswX}

Steve Ferreira keeps his Miami visit going with a stop at the Port of Miami to examine its success in the last year. 

On this episode of Navigate B2B, Ferreira welcomes Port of Miami Director Eric Olafson for a discussion on how Port Miami’s bones (infrastructure) has led to captivating increases in volume, cargo mix and most importantly, regional diversity. 

Instead of a strict focus on Asia and only Asia, the port has developed a multi-continent strategy, which provides a stronger network and a world of experience enhancements for shippers choosing to use the South Florida route.

You can find more Navigate B2B episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

