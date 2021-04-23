Success starts with a good foundation — Navigate B2B

[fw-muse-video id=wJNUswX}

Steve Ferreira keeps his Miami visit going with a stop at the Port of Miami to examine its success in the last year.

On this episode of Navigate B2B, Ferreira welcomes Port of Miami Director Eric Olafson for a discussion on how Port Miami’s bones (infrastructure) has led to captivating increases in volume, cargo mix and most importantly, regional diversity.

Instead of a strict focus on Asia and only Asia, the port has developed a multi-continent strategy, which provides a stronger network and a world of experience enhancements for shippers choosing to use the South Florida route.



You can find more Navigate B2B episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Subscribe to our Youtube

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook