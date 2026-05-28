Supply chain finally gets its ‘Squawk Box’: FreightWaves Today launches June 1

For decades, Wall Street has started its mornings with a shared ritual: live television where the biggest names debate the moves that move markets in real time, but supply chain and logistics have never had that. Until now.

On June 1, FreightWaves is launching FreightWaves Today, a live daily broadcast that will give the industry its first true command center for market intelligence, real-time data, and unfiltered executive conversation. Airing weekdays at 12:00 PM ET, the show is built for the moment: tariff volatility, capacity swings, technological disruption, and policy uncertainty are reshaping global trade, and the industry needs a single, authoritative screen where leaders converge.

Hosted by FreightWaves Founder and CEO Craig Fuller and SONAR CMO & COO Julie Van De Kamp, with daily contributions from freight market experts Zach Strickland and Malcolm Harris, FreightWaves Today combines SONAR’s real-time data, sharp analysis, and direct access to the executives making the biggest calls in logistics.

FreightWaves Today will not host boring panel discussions recapping past events; it’s live, data-driven, and built around the people actually running the supply chains that power the economy.

A launch week that sets the standard The caliber of guests in the first week reveals exactly what kind of show FreightWaves Today will be. Shelley Simpson, President and CEO of J.B. Hunt, and Eugene Seroka, Executive Director of the Port of Los Angeles, will appear during launch week. They’ll be joined by other top operators including Webb Estes (President & COO, Estes Express Lines), Tom Madine (CEO, WWEX Group), Aaron Graft (Founder, Vice Chairman and CEO, Triumph Financial), Geoff Anderman (CEO, STG Logistics), Michael Caney (CCO, Highway), Sushanth Raman (CEO, Pallet), and more. In just the first five episodes, the show will feature leaders from the largest publicly traded trucking companies, the nation’s busiest port, major brokerage and 3PL operations, freight finance, and next-generation technology platforms. Carriers, ports, brokers, asset owners, and innovators — all on the same screen, talking about what they’re seeing on the ground and how they’re positioning for what’s ahead. The access the industry has been missing For too long, supply chain intelligence has been scattered across trade publications, occasional podcasts, LinkedIn commentary, and rapid-fire social threads. There has been no central place where the industry gathers daily to hear directly from the decision-makers. FreightWaves Today changes that. It offers a front-row seat to the conversations that actually move freight: how shippers and carriers are navigating tariff impacts, where capacity is tightening or loosening, which technologies are delivering results, and how infrastructure and policy shifts are being felt in real time. This is the kind of access that previously required an expensive conference pass or a personal C-suite network, but now it will be available every weekday at noon. Built for the Long Haul FreightWaves plans daily weekday episodes and special on-site editions at select events through the end of 2026. The show will stream live across FreightWaves’ YouTube channel, LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and tv.freightwaves.com/today. Full episodes will be available on-demand at tv.freightwaves.com/today as well as on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all major podcast platforms. Supply chain sits at the center of domestic economic activity, geopolitics, and international trade. In an environment this dynamic, the industry needs a daily signal through the noise. Starting June 1, that signal arrives at noon ET. Welcome to FreightWaves Today — the daily show supply chain has been waiting for.