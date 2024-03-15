Supply chains face weather’s wrath in 2024

By Bart De Muynck

The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates.

Global supply chains have faced many disruptions the past few years, and weather has been a huge part of those. In 2021 we had the Texas freeze, causing the worst unplanned blackout in U.S. history. It crippled Texas’ power grid, halting factory production and causing widespread transportation disruptions.

In 2023, we have seen heavy rains and flooding in California, a major transportation hub, disrupt shipments and cause an estimated 20%-30% decrease in deliveries in some areas. That same year, we saw droughts in Panama cause huge interruptions and delays of container ships going through the Panama Canal. Droughts in Taiwan, a major chip producer, coupled with extreme weather events elsewhere, have exacerbated the ongoing chip shortage, impacting various industries.



