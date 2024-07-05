Supply chains, logistics and the Garth Brooks extravaganza: A comparison

By Bart De Muynck

The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates.

Last week I traveled to Las Vegas to see Garth Brooks at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Las Vegas is not only home to several large logistics industry and vendor conferences but is also a major hub for sports, with Allegiant Stadium and a proposed $10 billion sports complex that will house a Vegas NBA team. Vegas also provides many concert venues, including the recently inaugurated Vegas Sphere, a $2.3 billion project that is attracting even more folks from around the world to visit Nevada’s main attraction.

Brooks, the country music legend, is known not only for his chart-topping hits but also for his groundbreaking stadium tours and his current Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. While seemingly worlds apart, the orchestration of his global shows shares remarkable similarities with the intricate workings of supply chains and logistics.

A Garth Brooks stadium tour is a logistical marvel, akin to a global supply chain. Each concert is a node in this network, with meticulous planning and execution required to ensure seamless delivery. The tour’s “products” are the concerts themselves, and the “customers” are the millions of fans eagerly awaiting the experience.

The tour’s supply chain begins with the production of the show. This involves sourcing equipment, coordinating with vendors for lighting, sound and staging, and rehearsing with the band and crew. Once the show is ready, it’s time for distribution. This involves transporting the entire production – from instruments and costumes to the stage itself – to each concert location. The logistics of moving this massive operation across continents and time zones is a testament to meticulous planning and coordination.

At each concert location, the “fulfillment” stage begins. This involves setting up the stage, sound systems and lighting, ensuring everything is in place for the show. The concert itself is the culmination of this process, the moment when the “product” is delivered to the “customer.” After the show, the teardown and transportation to the next location mark the end of one cycle and the beginning of another.

In contrast to the global tour, Brooks’ Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum functions more like a localized distribution center. The show is permanently housed at the venue, eliminating the need for constant transportation and setup. This allows for greater focus on refining the show and enhancing the customer experience.





The Colosseum residency benefits from a more streamlined supply chain. Equipment and supplies are readily available, and the crew is familiar with the venue, enabling quicker setups and teardowns. This efficiency translates to more frequent shows and a consistent experience for fans.

The Garth Brooks concert model is not only incredibly enjoyable, but also offers valuable lessons for supply chain and logistics professionals. The stadium tour emphasizes the importance of meticulous planning, coordination and flexibility in managing a global network. The Colosseum residency highlights the benefits of localization, streamlined operations and a focus on customer experience.

Both models underscore the significance of adaptability. Whether it’s adjusting to unexpected weather conditions during a stadium show or accommodating last-minute changes to the set list at the Colosseum, the ability to adapt is crucial for success.

Garth might have his “Friends in Low Places,” a hit song as well as a very popular honky-tonk in Nashville. In logistics, we have friends in all kinds of places who are ready to help and collaborate to make the industry stronger. Logistics may be in a low place right now, but together we can create opportunities for a better future.

Look for more articles from me every week on FreightWaves.com.

About the author

Bart De Muynck is an industry thought leader with over 30 years of supply chain and logistics experience. He has worked for major international companies, including EY, GE Capital, Penske Logistics and PepsiCo, as well as several tech companies. He also spent eight years as a vice president of research at Gartner and, most recently, served as chief industry officer at project44. He is a member of the Forbes Technology Council and CSCMP’s Executive Inner Circle.