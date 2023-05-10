Watch Now


BusinessFuel NewsNewsTop StoriesTruck Driver IssuesTrucking

TA shareholders overwhelmingly approve sale of company to BP

Convenience store operator Arko makes no late play to supplant oil giant in deal

John Kingston
·
TA shareholders voted overwhelmingly to sell the company to BP. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Only the formal closing remains in BP’s acquisition of TravelCenters of America, with shareholders overwhelmingly approving the purchase in voting results released Wednesday.

There was no sign of a late move by convenience store operator Arko to derail the BP purchase of TA (NASDAQ: TA) at $86 per share, which was announced in February. Arko had offered $92 per share, but TA rejected the bid on several grounds, including issues raised by the landlord for TA’s travel centers about Arko’s public debt rating.

In a statement Wednesday, TA said more than 72% of shareholders had voted in the special shareholder election. Of those, 93% favored the deal.

Arko (NASDAQ: ARKO) had signaled it was not mounting a last-minute attempt to block the TA/BP deal in its quarterly earnings report released last week. The signal was one of omission: It said nothing about its bid for TA.

Arko’s earnings release said it had closed the acquisition of Transit Energy Group, which added 135 convenience stories, and was on track to close the purchase of WTG Fuels Holdings in the second quarter. 

Arko also reviewed its firepower for making deals, noting it had more than $2 billion available for that purpose. But it did not mention TA.


BP’s (NYSE: BP) acquisition of TA is expected to close Monday.

The $1.3 billion BP paid for TA represents about 23 to 24 days of the profits generated by BP in the first quarter, which totaled $5 billion.

BP has produced a five-point plan for the future with a quintet of core activities: bioenergy, electric vehicle charging, convenience, renewables and power, and hydrogen capture and storage.

Encompassing 281 locations in 44 states, the TA acquisition can be seen as a boost to several of those goals. It clearly adds to the convenience goal, and electric vehicle charging can also be introduced at the TA outlets. Ultimately, if hydrogen becomes a widely used transportation fuel, hydrogen storage and distribution can operate from the TA centers.

According to an article last year in Convenience Store News, about 95% of BP-branded convenience stores are owned by independent marketers, not the oil giant, which instead contracts with the independent owner to supply fuel and brand the station under its green colors.

But BP waded back into outright ownership of convenience store outlets in 2021 with the acquisition of Thorntons for an undisclosed price, and it now is about to take possession of TA.

TA is believed to be the third-biggest truck and travel center operator in the U.S. behind Pilot Flying J and Love’s Travel Centers. The latter is privately owned; Pilot is 80% owned by Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A).

More articles by John Kingston

Large TA shareholder wants board to give Arko same data access as BP

Berkshire Hathaway will pump out more Pilot data with bigger stake

EY Americas leader: 70% of supply chain digital transformation efforts fail

Future of Supply Chain

JUNE 21-22, 2023 • CLEVELAND, OH • IN-PERSON EVENT


The greatest minds in the transportation, logistics and supply chain industries will share insights, predict future trends and showcase emerging technology the FreightWaves way–with engaging discussions, rapid-fire demos, interactive sponsor kiosks and more.

Register Now

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.