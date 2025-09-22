Tag-N-Trac’s partnership yields millions in savings

Pharmaceutical shipments must travel vast distances under increasingly demanding conditions. Tag-N-Trac, an AI-driven IoT logistics specialist, has partnered with Cold Chain Technologies to introduce a breakthrough tracking solution that promises not only reliability but also efficiency, translating into millions of dollars in annual cost savings.
The partnership addresses a critical vulnerability in pharma supply chains: last-mile deliveries of temperature-sensitive products.
For this particular customer, the stakes were high. Up to five weeks of continuous monitoring were required inside moving, temperature-controlled containers, and any deviation could jeopardize product integrity and regulatory compliance.
It was not enough simply to collect data; what was needed was a system that would provide real-time alerts, detailed analytics, and ultimately a means to reduce costs while maintaining safety.
The applied solution from Tag-N-Trac delivers on several fronts. The company’s devices track both temperature and location every 15 minutes, uploading data every 30 minutes into a cloud-based platform dubbed the TNT Reliability Cloud.
These devices are slim and lightweight, designed to integrate seamlessly into cargo without taking up precious space. Behind the hardware lies a set of AI-driven analytics that predict the best shipment modes, detect potential excursions (i.e., temperature violations), and trigger timely alerts before problems escalate.
The results speak for themselves. The rate of intercepted shipments, those flagged for temperature or transport anomalies, has plunged from 1.93% to just 0.3%.
That drop in error and risk has allowed Cold Chain Technologies and its pharmaceutical customer to shift away from the traditionally expensive reliance on air freight toward a more balanced mix of road and air transport, without compromising on compliance with FDA standards. Cloud-based record keeping ensures full traceability. Predictive analytics make every decision more data-informed.
“Tag-N-Trac’s cutting-edge technologies are designed to help pharmaceutical companies optimize transport modes, while simultaneously enhancing compliance, safety, and cost efficiency in the most demanding supply chains,” said Venu Gutlapalli, co-founder and chief digital officer of Tag-N-Trac, in a news release. “By partnering with leaders like Cold Chain Technologies, we are setting a new benchmark for pharmaceutical logistics globally.”
This case solidifies what many in the pharma logistics world have long believed: enhanced visibility, rigorous monitoring, and smarter use of transportation modes are not just nice to have, but essential levers for reducing cost and risk. It is possible to safeguard product integrity over extended transit periods while driving efficiency improvements that were until now difficult to achieve at scale.