Tag-N-Trac’s partnership yields millions in savings

Pharmaceutical shipments must travel vast distances under increasingly demanding conditions. Tag-N-Trac, an AI-driven IoT logistics specialist, has partnered with Cold Chain Technologies to introduce a breakthrough tracking solution that promises not only reliability but also efficiency, translating into millions of dollars in annual cost savings.

The partnership addresses a critical vulnerability in pharma supply chains: last-mile deliveries of temperature-sensitive products.

For this particular customer, the stakes were high. Up to five weeks of continuous monitoring were required inside moving, temperature-controlled containers, and any deviation could jeopardize product integrity and regulatory compliance.

It was not enough simply to collect data; what was needed was a system that would provide real-time alerts, detailed analytics, and ultimately a means to reduce costs while maintaining safety.