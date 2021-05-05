  • ITVI.USA
    15,241.480
    -71.960
    -0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    24.580
    0.290
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,219.990
    -71.500
    -0.5%
  • TLT.USA
    2.750
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.070
    0.150
    5.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.860
    -0.120
    -4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.660
    0.230
    16.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.950
    0.110
    3.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.040
    -0.090
    -4.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.350
    0.100
    3.1%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    0.000
    0%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,241.480
    -71.960
    -0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    24.580
    0.290
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,219.990
    -71.500
    -0.5%
  • TLT.USA
    2.750
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.070
    0.150
    5.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.860
    -0.120
    -4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.660
    0.230
    16.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.950
    0.110
    3.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.040
    -0.090
    -4.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.350
    0.100
    3.1%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    0.000
    0%
#WithSONARFreightWaves TVNews

Taking business to the moon — #WithSONAR

What it takes to push your business over the edge

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixWednesday, May 5, 2021
0 26 Less than a minute
with sonar header

On this episode of #WithSONAR, Luke Falasca and Kyle Taylor are laying out how to take your business to new heights using SONAR data. 

They discuss the rise of Dogecoin as the perfect example of something that started off with a crazy idea and then took off as it became a viral sensation. 

Taylor and Falasca are joined by Michael Fullam, executive vice president of ReedTMS Logistics, to talk about how data helps elevate businesses from good to great. 

They finish up the show with a silly segment and try not to laugh at TikTok videos selected by the FreightWaves production team.

You can find more #WithSONAR episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Tags
Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixWednesday, May 5, 2021
0 26 Less than a minute
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content