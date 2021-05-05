Taking business to the moon — #WithSONAR

On this episode of #WithSONAR, Luke Falasca and Kyle Taylor are laying out how to take your business to new heights using SONAR data.

They discuss the rise of Dogecoin as the perfect example of something that started off with a crazy idea and then took off as it became a viral sensation.

Taylor and Falasca are joined by Michael Fullam, executive vice president of ReedTMS Logistics, to talk about how data helps elevate businesses from good to great.

They finish up the show with a silly segment and try not to laugh at TikTok videos selected by the FreightWaves production team.



