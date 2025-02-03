Tariff threat hits CPKC with cross-border trade disruption

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump announced 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports; stocks sold off in pre-market trading before Trump issued a one-month delay on the new Mexican duties, while leaving the Canadian tariffs intact.

Still, capital markets’ quick reaction provided a glimpse of which sectors of the economy are thought to be most at risk in the event the tariffs do go through, and one of those sectors was transportation companies with significant cross-border exposure. The poster child might be Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE: CP).

The railroad’s shares tumbled Monday as investors reacted to Trump’s announcement of sweeping tariffs. The stock was down 5%-7% in morning trading, significantly underperforming the broader market decline of around 1% for the S&P 500.

CPKC, formed last year through the merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern, operates a 20,000-mile rail network spanning Canada, the United States and Mexico. As the only single-line railroad connecting all three countries, CPKC is uniquely exposed to disruptions in North American trade flows.



