Tech giants invest $200 million in Waabi for fully driverless trucks

Several large investors have contributed $200 million to launch fully driverless trucks in 2025 with Toronto-based AI company Waabi.

In an announcement on Tuesday, Waabi stated that it had raised $200 million in an oversubscribed Series B round, led by Uber and Khosla Ventures. The funding round includes participation from strategic investors Nvidia, Volvo Group Venture Capital, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Scania Invest, Ingka Investments and more.

The new funding brings total investment in Waabi to over $280 million, which the company says will support deployment of fully driverless, generative AI-powered autonomous trucks in 2025.

“We are big believers in the potential for autonomous technology to revolutionize transportation, making a safer and more sustainable future possible,” said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi in the release.



