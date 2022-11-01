Technology fuels growth surge at Lean Solutions Group

This fireside chat recap is from Day 1 of FreightWaves’ Future of Freight Festival live event taking place in Chattanooga, Tennessee. For more information on the event, click here.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The importance of investing in technology.

DETAILS: People, processes and technology have been key to growth at Lean Solutions Group, which provides remote operational support and staffing services for a variety of industries, including transportation and logistics. LSG’s Tatiana Charris talks about how technology has been key to the Colombian-American company’s growth surge and expansion from Colombia to Guatemala to the Philippines and soon into Mexico.

SPEAKER: Tatiana Charris, branch manager — Bogota office, Lean Solutions Group.

BIO: Charris has been the branch manager for Lean Solutions Group’s Bogota Branch since early 2022. Charris started with LSG as a logistics coordinator in 2019, where she excelled in client resolution and shipping efficiency for final mile due to her previous customer service experience. Charris started supporting LSG’s operations team, relocating to the company’s Bogota branch, where she continues to support the company’s growth and further consolidation of the branch.

KEY QUOTES FROM TATIANA CHARRIS:





“We can go through about 6,000 resumes per month. Our [logistics/transportation] clients know that every candidate that we represent has gone through our logistics and transportation training before they’re even interviewing with them for a role, so we can provide staffing that understands the industry before they hit the ground.”

“Our quality assurance team focuses on keeping track of performance, which is something our clients really want to know. We have a platform for every client that they can access at any time to find out trends, such as how many loads are being moved and how drivers are getting updated. It serves both me as a manager to know how our branch is doing and if we are meeting our clients’ expectations, but also helps our clients know how their business is doing.”

“Some of our clients have become interested in how we analyze key performance indicators, and they now have us remotely managing that data for their teams.”