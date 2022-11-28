Tesla Semi completes first 500-mile journey with full load

The Tesla Semi has completed a 500-mile trip with a load weighing 81,000 pounds, Tesla owner Elon Musk tweeted Saturday.
The first test run was an important step for the Austin, Texas-based company’s all-electric Class 8 commercial truck, which was supposed to be in production in 2019.
Tesla’s Semi program has suffered repeated delays, including the departure of a key executive and supply chain issues. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) first announced the Semi-truck back in 2017.
The Semi truck’s first deliveries are scheduled to PepsiCo subsidiary Frito-Lay sometime over the next several weeks. Tesla has already installed a Megacharger on a Frito-Lay distribution site in Modesto, California.
Along with PepsiCo, the Semi has attracted thousands of orders from fleets. Mass production of the Semi — up to 50,000 units per year — is expected to take place at Tesla’s Austin Gigafactory, which also produces the Model Y electric vehicle.
According to Tesla, the Semi will be able to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 20 seconds for a fully loaded truck with a combined gross combination weight of 82,000 pounds. The estimated fuel savings versus a conventional diesel-powered truck is $200,000 over three years.
The Semi was previously priced at $150,000 for the 300-mile range version and $180,000 for the 500-mile truck, according to previous information on the Tesla website. It’s unclear if prices have changed.
Tone
Sorry but you are incorrect there. The Tesla Semi actually can carry more than Diesel Semi. EVs get to carry 82,000 v 80,000 for Diesel and the Tesla Semi weighs about the same as a Diesel Semi. The payload was about 65,000 lbs, if I’m not mistaken.
GuyNoir
Yes, total combination weight might have been at 81k lbs but the weight of the batteries eats into the payload big time. I’m also trying to find any info about the charging times, location of charging stations (and the cost of charging, of course). Tesla may prepare theoretically for an annual output of 50k units but if/when that becomes necessary will be much further down the line. Nobody is going to give them that market share automatically. And I wish we would be finally done with the references to the 0-60 acceleration times!