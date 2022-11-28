Tesla Semi completes first 500-mile journey with full load

The Tesla Semi has completed a 500-mile trip with a load weighing 81,000 pounds, Tesla owner Elon Musk tweeted Saturday.

The first test run was an important step for the Austin, Texas-based company’s all-electric Class 8 commercial truck, which was supposed to be in production in 2019.

Tesla’s Semi program has suffered repeated delays, including the departure of a key executive and supply chain issues. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) first announced the Semi-truck back in 2017.

The Semi truck’s first deliveries are scheduled to PepsiCo subsidiary Frito-Lay sometime over the next several weeks. Tesla has already installed a Megacharger on a Frito-Lay distribution site in Modesto, California.

Along with PepsiCo, the Semi has attracted thousands of orders from fleets. Mass production of the Semi — up to 50,000 units per year — is expected to take place at Tesla’s Austin Gigafactory, which also produces the Model Y electric vehicle.

According to Tesla, the Semi will be able to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 20 seconds for a fully loaded truck with a combined gross combination weight of 82,000 pounds. The estimated fuel savings versus a conventional diesel-powered truck is $200,000 over three years.





The Semi was previously priced at $150,000 for the 300-mile range version and $180,000 for the 500-mile truck, according to previous information on the Tesla website. It’s unclear if prices have changed.

Tesla team just completed a 500 mile drive with a Tesla Semi weighing in at 81,000 lbs! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2022

