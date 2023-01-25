Tesla to build all-electric Semi truck in Nevada

Automaker Tesla announced Tuesday it is investing $3.6 billion to build two new factories in Nevada, including a facility to mass produce its all-electric Class 8 Semi truck.

“Semi is our fully electric combination truck, with 500 miles of range and energy consumption of less than 2 KWh per mile,” the company said on its website. “Thank you to the Tesla team, our supply chain partners and the local community that has made accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable energy possible at Gigafactory Nevada.”

The other factory will produce batteries for the Tesla Cybertruck, as well as the Semi. Together, the plants will employ about 3,000 people.

Austin, Texas-based Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) first announced the Semi truck in 2017, but production experienced numerous delays.

On Dec. 1, Tesla delivered the first Semi trucks to PepsiCo subsidiary Frito-Lay in Modesto, California. Musk has said the company will produce up to 50,000 Semi trucks per year.

Tesla could reveal more about the company’s expansion plans during Wednesday’s fourth-quarter earnings release after the stock market closes, with the company’s investor conference call starting at 5:30 p.m. ET.





