Texas supply chain-related firms hit with 285 layoffs

Freight packaging provider Ardagh Glass Packaging Inc. and food supplier Fresh & Ready Foods recently announced the permanent closure of facilities in Texas, according to filings with the Texas Workforce Commision.

Ardagh Glass Packaging announced the closure of a glass production facility in Houston. A total of 220 employees will be laid off by the end of the year.

An Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America spokesperson said the layoffs are the result of market conditions.

“After reviewing current market conditions, we have announced the closure of our Houston glass production facility, effective July 2024,” Gina Behrman, vice president of marketing and communications, said in an email to FreightWaves. “The affected customer base will be supplied from Ardagh’s remaining glass manufacturing facilities across the U.S.”



