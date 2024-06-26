Texas supply chain-related firms hit with 285 layoffs

Freight packaging provider Ardagh Glass Packaging Inc. and food supplier Fresh & Ready Foods recently announced the permanent closure of facilities in Texas, according to filings with the Texas Workforce Commision.
Ardagh Glass Packaging announced the closure of a glass production facility in Houston. A total of 220 employees will be laid off by the end of the year.
An Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America spokesperson said the layoffs are the result of market conditions.
“After reviewing current market conditions, we have announced the closure of our Houston glass production facility, effective July 2024,” Gina Behrman, vice president of marketing and communications, said in an email to FreightWaves. “The affected customer base will be supplied from Ardagh’s remaining glass manufacturing facilities across the U.S.”
Ardagh also recently announced 244 job cuts at a packaging manufacturing facility in Seattle.
The company said the job cuts were the result of “ongoing pressure from low-priced imports from China, Chile and Mexico, and market conditions,” according to The Seattle Times.
The Ardagh Group, based in Luxembourg, is a supplier of glass and metal packaging products. The company operates 62 metal and glass production facilities in 16 countries, employing more than 20,000 people.
Fresh & Ready Foods announced it is closing its manufacturing facility in Dallas by Aug. 30, eliminating 65 jobs. The closure was “due to a site consolidation,” the company said.
Fresh & Ready Foods is based in San Fernando, California. The company manufactures and distributes fresh sandwiches, box lunches, platters, salads and baked goods for medical centers, universities, hotels and other facilities.
In addition to Dallas, the company has manufacturing facilities in Chicago and Los Angeles, as well as distribution centers in San Francisco and Las Vegas.