Texas logistics firm files for bankruptcy liquidation

Texas-based U.S. Logistics Solutions has filed for bankruptcy liquidation, stating that its lender pulled the plug on its funding, which forced the company to shutter operations Thursday and left a disputed number of truck drivers, dock and warehouse workers, and sales and office personnel without jobs.



In a statement to FreightWaves Tuesday, a spokesperson for Ten Oaks Group, the private equity firm that owned the logistics firm, said the company is “deeply disappointed by the lender’s sudden decision to cease further funding for US Logistics Solutions, which left the company no time to provide advanced notice to employees or properly wind-down operations.”

As of publication Tuesday, the company spokesperson said that all USLS employees had received their final paychecks, but no date was given for when they were paid. It’s unclear whether the owner-operators and independent contractors who hauled freight for USLS were paid.

Read related story here: Texas logistics company with 500 truck drivers abruptly ceases operations

USLS of Humble, Texas, filed its Chapter 7 petition Friday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

In its bare-bones petition, USLS lists its assets as up to $100 million and liabilities as between $100 million and $500 million. The shuttered company states that it has up to 5,000 creditors and that funds will be available for unsecured creditors.



