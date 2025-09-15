The Case That Proves Transparency Isn’t Guaranteed, Even by Law

“What did the shipper pay on that load?”

It’s a question that’s lingered in truck stop diners, dispatch offices, and group chats for years — and if you’ve ever booked a load through a freight broker, you’ve probably wondered the same thing. You get a rate confirmation. You move the load. You get paid. But how much did the broker get paid?

That’s the part that’s almost always kept in the dark.

But one small carrier — Pink Cheetah Express — decided to challenge that darkness in court.

And while they didn’t win this round, the case they brought against Total Quality Logistics (TQL) just opened the floodgates for a bigger conversation.

The Backstory – One Carrier, One Ice Cream Load, One Big Question

Here’s what we know:

Pink Cheetah Express, a small trucking company, hauled a load of ice cream for Total Quality Logistics — one of the largest freight brokerages in the U.S.

After completing the job, Pink Cheetah requested documentation from TQL showing the original rate agreement between the broker and the shipper — something that’s supposed to be covered under 49 CFR § 371.3, a federal regulation that mandates brokers must keep transaction records and disclose them upon request.

TQL refused, arguing that Pink Cheetah had waived the right to that information by signing their broker-carrier agreement. That waiver, buried in the fine print, is a common clause used by major brokers to avoid transparency.

So Pink Cheetah took it a step further.

They escalated the issue to FMCSA (Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration), which sent an email to TQL saying the waiver clause wasn’t valid and they needed to comply with the regulation.

TQL ignored the email.

Pink Cheetah sued.

What the Court Said – And Why It’s Not the End

On September 12, 2025, a federal judge in D.C. dismissed the lawsuit.

The ruling didn’t say broker transparency wasn’t important. It said that an email from FMCSA doesn’t count as a formal “order” under federal law (under 49 U.S.C. § 14704(a)(1)) — and therefore, Pink Cheetah didn’t have the legal grounds to force TQL to comply based on that alone.

Judge Sparkle Sooknanan made it clear: Emails don’t carry the same legal weight as formal rulemaking. The footnote however opened up another interesting take from the judge; they didn’t like the fact the carrier had to waive their rights in order to do business with TQL, a practice that many 3PLs follow.

In short: You might be right, but this isn’t the way to win the fight.

Why This Matters to Small Carriers

Let’s be real — this case was never just about one load of ice cream.

It’s about the larger issue of broker accountability and rate transparency in a market where spot rates have tanked and profit margins are razor thin.

Imagine this:

You book a load for $1,300.

You grind through bad traffic and tight schedules, unload on time, and get paid two days later.

Then you find out the broker invoiced the shipper for $2,800.

You did the hard part. They made more than double for what you perceive as a phone call.

And yet… you have no legal access to the original invoice unless they feel like sharing it.

That’s what Pink Cheetah was trying to change.

The Legal Loophole That Keeps Brokers in Control

Here’s the dirty truth:

Most broker-carrier agreements include contractual waivers that block carriers from requesting transactional records — even though federal law says brokers must keep and share them.

And until FMCSA formally bans those waivers through the rulemaking process, brokers can keep using them to dodge the transparency rule.

Judge Sooknanan even noted this concern in the footnotes of the ruling — saying it’s troubling that “regulated entities may attempt to evade regulatory obligations by embedding waivers in contractual agreements.”

But legally speaking, the court said it can’t enforce an email. It needs an official regulation or agency order.

That’s where FMCSA has to step up.

What FMCSA Can Do (And May Should Have Already)

The FMCSA email that Pink Cheetah relied on made one thing clear:

“Waivers that prevent motor carriers from accessing broker transaction records are not enforceable.”

But that message came through informal channels — not a published regulation.

Until FMCSA goes through the formal rulemaking process and explicitly says “you can’t waive transparency rights,” courts will keep siding with brokers.

This case is proof.

So What Can You Do as a Small Carrier?

Let’s be honest — you’re not likely to drag a multi-billion-dollar broker into federal court.

But that doesn’t mean you’re powerless.

Here’s how you can fight smarter, even when the system’s tilted:

Negotiate the Broker Agreement — Don’t Just Sign It Blindly

Before hauling that first load, ask for the broker-carrier agreement in advance and scan it for waiver clauses like:

“Carrier waives its right to request any transactional records…”

Push back. Cross it out. Or don’t sign. But that brings up another problem….the “blackball”. A broker simply won’t use you in that case and move on to the carrier that does waive their rights if we want to be honest.

Even if you lose the load, you’ve made it clear you’re not here to be walked on but that battle may cause you to lose the war.

Request Rate Confirmations in Writing From Both Sides

Most carriers only get the rate confirmation showing their payout.

If possible, ask for documentation from the shipper side — or at least verify whether it matches what you’re told. Even though your broker may or may not provide it, if it is important to you, ask….

Document Everything — Including Refusals

If you do request transactional records under §371.3, and a broker refuses, keep the emails.

That paper trail may not help you today — but it builds a case for tomorrow.

If FMCSA ever opens a formal investigation or audit, those emails become evidence of non-compliance.

Support Transparency Advocacy

Groups like OOIDA and various independent communities are actively pushing FMCSA to act.

Add your voice.

Write the agency. Share your story.

As the saying goes: “Sunlight is the best disinfectant.”

What Happens Next

Pink Cheetah lost the legal battle. But they just may win the war.

Their case lit a fire in the carrier community. It called out one of the industry’s worst-kept secrets and challenged the FMCSA to do more than send emails.

If FMCSA takes this seriously and issues a formal ban on transparency waivers, it could shift the balance of power back toward the people actually hauling the freight.

And if they don’t?

You better believe someone else will take another shot in court.