FreightWaves TVRising Tides

The Conservation Kid’s grown-up mission — Rising Tides

12-year-old Tennessee boy making an impact, inspiring others

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixWednesday, December 8, 2021
Less than a minute

A 12-year-old from Chattanooga, Tennessee, is proving you don’t have to be an adult to make a difference in the world. 

On this episode of Rising Tides, host Matt McLelland talks to Cash Daniels aka The Conservation Kid, who has been on a mission since the age of 7. 

They discuss how Cash’s efforts have made an impact and inspired others in the community to make a difference.

You can find more Rising Tides episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixWednesday, December 8, 2021
Less than a minute
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

