The Daily Dash: Daseke shakeup; freight-tech legal battle looms

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, the CEO of flatbed operator Daseke has resigned and new board members have been named. Plus, a legal dispute between technology providers project44 and FourKites is heading to court and supply chain growth remains positive, but for the first time in four months, it has trended downward.

Daseke shakeup

The CEO of flatbed truckload operator Daseke has resigned amid a shakeup that includes new board members.

Todd Maiden has more on the changes: Shake-up at Daseke will bring new CEO, board changes

Freight-tech battle

A legal dispute between two leading freight visibility solution providers, project44 and FourKites, is poised to move forward after a judge refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed by project44.

John Paul Hampstead has the details: Project44 sues FourKites for defamation over alleged false emails to board

Growth slowing

Key indexes are suggesting supply chain growth has slowed in several areas from recent highs. While the Logistics Managers’ Index is still in growth mode, it is the lowest reading in four months.

Todd Maiden digs into the findings: Transportation capacity loosens modestly in December, rates remain elevated

In search for Bison

Bison Transport, one of Canada’s largest trucking and logistics companies, has been acquired by James Richardson & Sons, a large Canadian agricultural and industrial conglomerate.

Nate Tabak details the sale: Canada trucking giant Bison acquired by James Richardson & Sons

