The Daily Dash: Driverless trucks, FedEx and last mile

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight a high-level viewpoint concerning automated trucks, FedEx completing its integration of last-mile delivery operations, and more.

The High Five

1. How the move toward driverless trucks will affect the truck driver workforce is a challenge that must be addressed whether the timeline toward full automation ends up short or long, according to Meera Joshi, acting administrator at the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. John Gallagher has more: FMCSA chief: Drivers will take hit from automated trucks

2. FedEx Corp. has completed the integration of its last-mile delivery operations formerly handled by the U.S. Postal Service, and has rebranded the service to FedEx Ground Economy from FedEx SmartPost. FedEx has said for several years that it planned to divert its postal business into its own network. Mark Solomon with the story: FedEx completes shift of former Postal Service business

3. An executive order issued by President Joe Biden has the potential to become one of the most important government documents in years directed at carriers and their customers working within the country’s transportation sector. John Gallagher sets the scene: What freight carriers should know about Biden’s transportation review

4. The largest temperature-controlled logistics provider in the world, Lineage Logistics, has raised $1.9 billion in equity from various investors. Lineage plans to use the capital to fund various new developments, facility expansions and tech initiatives. Todd Maiden with the details: Lineage Logistics fattens coffers with $1.9B funding round

5. The blank-check firm Apollo Strategic Growth Capital is in talks to combine three of Vista Equity Partners’ auto technology companies to go public. The portfolio companies — Solera Holdings Inc., DealerSocket Inc. and Omnitracs — are reported to be valued at $15 billion and could reach a deal within weeks. Grace Sharkey has more: Vista eyes SPAC for another attempt at Omnitracs exit

Five more to check out

Texas Trucking Association seeks tort reform in state’s current legislative session

Five things truckers should know about severe storms

XPO Logistics embraces diversity, equity, inclusion as pillars of success

Truck driver wins $2 million lottery prize: ‘I went numb’

FreightWaves Haul of Fame: Land Span