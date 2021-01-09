The Daily Dash: Freight bulls running wild; Chao bids farewell

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, the freight bull market is showing no signs of abating as stimulus money hits the pocketbooks of Americans. Plus, Elaine Chao notes the challenges transportation faces in 2021 and expands on her reasons for resigning as transportation secretary, and trucking added more jobs in December.

Bulls keep running

The stage is set for a historically strong Q1 for freight and consumers flush with recent stimulus money as well as the hopes for more to come.

Andrew Cox looks at the data: Freight bull market rages on in the new year

Chao bids farewell, cites challenges ahead

The U.S. Department of Transportation will face challenges in 2021 as it works to help distribute COVID-19 vaccines, but the agency is up to the task, according to DOT Secretary Elaine Chao.

John Gallagher has more on what Chao told department employees in a farewell email: Chao acknowledges COVID-19 challenges for transportation sector

Industry job growth continues

The U.S. added more than 7,000 truck transportation jobs in December, with an upward revision for November adding up to a jobs gain of almost 20,000 in just two months.

John Kingston has more on the numbers: Trucking employment looks strong but some numbers lag

Did you miss this?

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance and other truck safety groups have warned federal regulators that relaxing hours-of-service rules for ag haulers threatens safety by exposing more drivers to fatigue.

John Gallagher explains why they are concerned: Safety groups rail against HOS exemption for ag truckers

