The Daily Dash: Microchip shortage hits Volvo

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight the growing impact of the semiconductor shortage, public sentiment on automated driving systems in trucking and more.

The High Five

1.Sweden’s Volvo AB expects to take up to four weeks of manufacturing downtime this quarter as a shortage of microchips worsens. Alan Adler with more

2.Federal regulators have crafted plans for a survey to assess the public’s appetite for automated driving systems in the trucking sector. John Gallagher’s report

3.Less-than-truckload carrier Old Dominion Freight Line reported first-quarter earnings per share of $1.70, 12 cents better than the consensus estimate and significantly ahead of the year-ago result of $1.11. Todd Maiden’s article

4.Intermodal services need to be the top priority if the transportation industry is to reduce its carbon footprint while maintaining efficient, productive operations, the chief sustainability officer at J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Inc. said Thursday at FreightWaves’ Net-Zero Carbon Summit. Mark Solomon’s story

5.FreightWaves has unveiled a new platform called FreightWaves Carbon Intelligence that gives supply chain and logistics participants tools to benchmark, monitor, analyze and forecast their carbon footprint. More details

Five more to check out

Canadian Pacific confident in KCS merger bid

‘Sky’s the limit’ for already lofty container-ship charter rates

Road Doctor owner accused of misusing PPP loan

Union Pacific’s net profit slips 9% in first quarter

Amazon Logistics’ historic growth spurt in context