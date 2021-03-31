The Daily Dash: Pay increases, lease purchases

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight another pay-increase announcement for drivers, FedEx’s carbon-neutral plans for contractors, and more.

The High Five

1. Crete Carrier and Shaffer Trucking has announced a pay increase for drivers in its regional and national over-the-road fleets starting May 1. Crete Carrier President and COO Tim Aschoff attributed the pay increase to “an expected economic recovery as the nation begins to emerge from the COVID-driven downturn.” Todd Maiden with the details: ‘Even stronger summer than last year’ sends driver pay higher

2. FedEx plans to help its more than 5,500 U.S. ground delivery contractors achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040 — assistance that the company is not automatically compelled to provide because the contractors are not FedEx employees. Mark Solomon with more: FedEx pledges help to ground contractors converting to carbon neutrality

3. With the definition of independent contractors pinballing around the three-legged stool of the states, Washington and the federal courts, there’s a particular group of truck drivers with an additional level of uncertainty: those operating on lease purchases. John Kingston with the story: Independent contractor definition battles may further complicate lawsuits over lease purchases

4. Recently, Canadian Pacific announced that it would acquire Kansas City Southern, triggering review by the Surface Transportation Board. The CP-KCS transaction is the one and only transaction among large U.S. railroads that is unquestionably beneficial for automotive and other customers. Contributor Dennis Manns’ viewpoint: Greenlight the pro-shipper CP-KCS combination

5. Oil prices have declined on several factors: a reaction to a market that had climbed rapidly and was seen as due for a correction; a quick rise — lasting no more than a day or two — created by the Suez Canal closure; and a rising dollar, which works to push down oil prices. John Kingston with more: No blackjack: DOE/EIA diesel price streak of increases stops before 21

Five more to check out

Volvo partners with Aurora for hub-to-hub autonomous trucking

Massive opium bust at Port of Vancouver leads to warehouse sting

Flooding continues in waterlogged South

Roadcheck 2021: The 5 things drivers need to know

Haul of Fame: Central Freight Lines has served its customers for 95+ years