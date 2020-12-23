The Daily Dash: Recent cyberattacks having ripple effects across supply chain

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, cyberattacks are causing issues at two industry players. An attack on Forward Air is having supply chain implications, and Central Freight Lines has also acknowledged it was victimized. Plus, FedEx and UPS are receiving plaudits for their early performance in vaccine distribution.

Cyberattack on Forward Air having ripple effects

The ransomware attack on Forward Air’s (NASDAQ: FRWD) operational and information technology systems has caused shipping delays for customers, especially those that move loads to, from and between airports.

John Kingston, Eric Kulisch and Nate Tabak have more: Forward Air’s cyberattack backing up shipments at key market: airports

Central Freight Lines’ woes grow

Less-than-truckload carrier Central Freight Lines confirmed it fell victim to a cyberattack, which knocked its operating systems and call center offline last week.

Clarissa Hawes has more on the attack: Central Freight Lines falls victim to cyberattack

Holiday shipping

FedEx and UPS are delivering COVID-19 vaccines to many more locations this week as the logistics campaign behind the nationwide immunization program continues to scale up and settle into a predictable rhythm.

Eric Kulisch covers the supply chain success to date: COVID vaccine delivery drivers may be busy Christmas Day

Fulfillment platforms in hot demand

One thing that the pandemic has made clear is that large retailers — not just third-party logistics and transportation providers — will be prolific acquirers of e-commerce fulfillment platforms.

John Paul Hampstead explores this and more impacts: Bankers: COVID brought more buyers to market for e-commerce tech

Did you miss this?

Amazon (NASDQ: AMZN) has closed a warehouse in New Jersey until Saturday after an increase in asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 among workers, the company confirmed to CNBC.

Eric Kulisch has more: Amazon shutters NJ warehouse after rise in COVID cases

