The Daily Dash: Trucking loses reprieve from California independent contractor law

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight the end of an injunction in California that had kept an independent contractor law from applying to trucking, as well as a funding round for Arrive Logistics and more.

The High Five

1. An injunction that stopped the California trucking industry from coming under AB5, the state’s law governing the use of independent contractors, has been overturned. John Kingston with details

2. Austin, Texas-based freight brokerage Arrive Logistics announced that ATL Partners, a New York City-based private equity firm focused on aerospace, transportation and logistics, led a funding round of more than $300 million to become Arrive’s largest minority owner. John Paul Hampstead with the story

3. The U.S. agriculture industry is pressuring the Department of Transportation for immediate intervention in foreign-owned carriers’ denial of U.S. ag exports in favor of sending back empty containers to be filled with Chinese exports. CNBC’s Lori Ann LaRocco has details

4. Covenant Logistics’ CEO says some drivers are happy to earn $70,000 part time instead of working full time. John Kingston with more

5. The CEO of TFI International hinted on Wednesday that the Canadian trucking and logistics company may be pursuing closer ties with UPS beyond the $800 million acquisition of its less-than-truckload division, UPS Freight. Nate Tabak’s story

Five more to check out

Ryder Q1 revenue, earnings similar to last year’s but blow past forecasts

Dana raises sales and profit estimates after strong Q1 results

Everstream Analytics partners with project44 to improve pre-transit visibility

Boeing supplier files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid layoffs

Wing seeks exemption for remote drone operation